How to watch 'The Wranglers' online and from anywhere – stream episodes for free

"The Wranglers" – an eight-episode docuseries – follows twentysomething professional cowboys and cowgirls employed by no-nonsense rancher Russell True as they let their hair down in Montana. In other words, it's cowboy saga Yellowstone crossed with sexy reality hit Aussie Shore.

We have all the details you need to watch "The Wranglers" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Watch 'The Wranglers' S1: free stream, TV channel, start date Date and time: "The Wranglers" premieres in the U.S. on Monday, October 14 at 9 PM ET/PT at 8 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — The CW (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

If you've seen the Billy Crystal movie "City Slickers" you'll know the dude ranch tradition. Well-paid high flyers decamp to somewhere majestic to ride horses while an old ranch hand who looks like he shaves with a Bowie knife shouts at them.

"The Wranglers" shakes things up with eager-to-please attractive young cowhands who can't wait for night to fall so they can ditch their guests and party hard. Cue drunken antics, lasso-offs, on-the-spot firings, messy romances and surprisingly-tender moments (between the animals).

Read on for how to watch and stream "The Wranglers" from anywhere, including free streams.

How to watch 'The Wranglers' for free in U.S.

(Image credit: free)

The CW have announced "The Wranglers" will premiere in the U.S. on Monday, October 14 airing at 9 p.m. ET.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch all new and old episodes for FREE via The CW website.

The show is also available via Fubo and DirecTV, both of which offer free trials.

If traveling abroad, don't despair. Simply use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Wranglers' from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "The Wranglers" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch 'The Wranglers' around the world

(Image credit: Free)

How to watch 'The Wranglers' season 1 in Canada

"The Wranglers" - not to be confused with hockey team the Calgary Wranglers - is available to stream via Fubo in Canada from Monday, October 14.

And don't forget, Americans traveling abroad can use their preferred domestic streaming platform from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

(Image credit: Free)

Can I watch 'The Wranglers' in the U.K.?

At the time of writing, "The Wranglers" - not to be confused with Ant and Dec's punk band The Wranglers, or indeed Jeeps and jeans of the same name - has no release date in the U.K..

However, North American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch "The Wranglers" online on their regular domestic streaming service.

(Image credit: free)

Can I watch 'The Wranglers' in Australia?

There's a rumor that Australian streaming service Stan has roped in "The Wranglers", but there's no confirmation or a release date.

Stan plans start from only $12/month, but there's also a 30-day free trial available if you haven't used it before.

'The Wranglers' season 1 episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 - "Welcome to Circle Bar": The new group of wranglers help a multi-generational group of women reconnect with their past, while a rodeo competition helps narrow down who will be the new Head Wrangler.

S01 E02 - "You're A Sinner": A new chef named Robin arrives; Carleigh loses faith in Vern when she gets back late from a wedding trip.

S01 E03 - "Studs and Duds": New ranch workers Chase and Royce arrive to start the party, while a group of city boys visit the ranch and become competitive with the female wranglers.

S01 E04 - TBA

S01 E05 - TBA

S01 E06 - TBA

S01 E07 - TBA

S01 E08 - TBA

More from Tom's Guide