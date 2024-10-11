How to watch 'The Wranglers' online and from anywhere – stream episodes for free
Saddle up cowboys and cowgirls, we're off to the Circle Bar Dude Ranch in Montana for an explosive new reality TV show
"The Wranglers" – an eight-episode docuseries – follows twentysomething professional cowboys and cowgirls employed by no-nonsense rancher Russell True as they let their hair down in Montana. In other words, it's cowboy saga Yellowstone crossed with sexy reality hit Aussie Shore.
We have all the details you need to watch "The Wranglers" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!
Date and time: "The Wranglers" premieres in the U.S. on Monday, October 14 at 9 PM ET/PT at 8 p.m. ET.
• U.S. — The CW (FREE)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
If you've seen the Billy Crystal movie "City Slickers" you'll know the dude ranch tradition. Well-paid high flyers decamp to somewhere majestic to ride horses while an old ranch hand who looks like he shaves with a Bowie knife shouts at them.
"The Wranglers" shakes things up with eager-to-please attractive young cowhands who can't wait for night to fall so they can ditch their guests and party hard. Cue drunken antics, lasso-offs, on-the-spot firings, messy romances and surprisingly-tender moments (between the animals).
Read on for how to watch and stream "The Wranglers" from anywhere, including free streams.
How to watch 'The Wranglers' for free in U.S.
The CW have announced "The Wranglers" will premiere in the U.S. on Monday, October 14 airing at 9 p.m. ET.
The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.
However, you can also watch all new and old episodes for FREE via The CW website.
The show is also available via Fubo and DirecTV, both of which offer free trials.
If traveling abroad, don't despair. Simply use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Wranglers' from anywhere
Away from home and blocked from watching "The Wranglers" on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch 'The Wranglers' around the world
How to watch 'The Wranglers' season 1 in Canada
"The Wranglers" - not to be confused with hockey team the Calgary Wranglers - is available to stream via Fubo in Canada from Monday, October 14.
And don't forget, Americans traveling abroad can use their preferred domestic streaming platform from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.
Can I watch 'The Wranglers' in the U.K.?
At the time of writing, "The Wranglers" - not to be confused with Ant and Dec's punk band The Wranglers, or indeed Jeeps and jeans of the same name - has no release date in the U.K..
However, North American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch "The Wranglers" online on their regular domestic streaming service.
Can I watch 'The Wranglers' in Australia?
There's a rumor that Australian streaming service Stan has roped in "The Wranglers", but there's no confirmation or a release date.
Stan plans start from only $12/month, but there's also a 30-day free trial available if you haven't used it before.
'The Wranglers' season 1 episode guide
Season 01 Episode 01 - "Welcome to Circle Bar": The new group of wranglers help a multi-generational group of women reconnect with their past, while a rodeo competition helps narrow down who will be the new Head Wrangler.
S01 E02 - "You're A Sinner": A new chef named Robin arrives; Carleigh loses faith in Vern when she gets back late from a wedding trip.
S01 E03 - "Studs and Duds": New ranch workers Chase and Royce arrive to start the party, while a group of city boys visit the ranch and become competitive with the female wranglers.
S01 E04 - TBA
S01 E05 - TBA
S01 E06 - TBA
S01 E07 - TBA
S01 E08 - TBA
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
