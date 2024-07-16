RNC 2024: How to watch Donald Trump's speech live stream from Republican National Convention

Donald J Trump's RNC 2024 speech is expected on the last day of the convention on Thursday, July 18. Here's how to watch the 45th POTUS's speech live from the Republican National Convention online, from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

RNC 2024 live stream, date, time and channels RNC 2024 live streams run from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18. Trump is due to speak on Thursday (time TBC).

• FREE STREAMS — GOP YouTube | CSPAN (U.S.)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox / NBC / CNN via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BBC News

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Post the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, the 50,000 delegates and fellow travelers who are meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this week for the Republican National Convention have suddenly found much greater focus for their thoughts.

Trump is now the official Republican Party candidate in the 2024 election against incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden with, former critic but now enthusiastic acolyte, JD Vance as his running mate. The race for the White House just went up several gears.

The ex-President has told press that the speech he was going to deliver before the attack was a "humdinger" – and, it is believed, was a very direct attack on Biden's time as President – but now says it has been rewritten to emphasize the need for "unity" in America.

Read on below to find out how to watch the historic Trump address and RNC 2024 live streams from anywhere.

Watch RNC 2024 live streams from anywhere

If you're not at home to catch Donald Trump's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.







How to watch Trump's speech at RNC 2024 in the U.S.

Trump's 2024 RNC speech will be live on a range of U.S. news channels including: Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CBS News, ABC News and NBC News.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from $40 per month (depending on your location) with a 50% off your first month.

Sling Blue comes with more than 44 channels including Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. Not all news channels will carry Trump's full RNC speech from start to finish, but Fox News is probably your best bet.



Sling TV offers Blue (from $40 per month). It comes with more than 44 channels including Fox News, MSNBC and CNN (not to mention the likes of Discovery, USA, NatGeo, Bravo and more). New subscribers get a healthy discount on their first month.

Want more news? Sling's News Extra add-on ($6/month) allows you to watch breaking news and in-depth reporting from CNBC, FOX Business, NewsMax, News Nation and Law & Crime, as well as top networks in Europe, India and further afield.

A free 2024 RNC live stream will also be available on the GOP YouTube Channel and CSPAN.



How to watch Donald Trump's RNC speech in the U.K.

Politics fans in the U.K. can watch Trump's RNC speech live on BBC News and Sky News. The start time remains under wraps for now but we'll update this page as soon as the Trump speech time is confirmed.

If you are abroad and can't access your usual news outlet because it is geographically blocked, you can use a VPN service.

How to watch Trump's speech at 2024 RNC in Canada

If you're in the Great White North, coverage of Trump's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention will be live on CBCNews and the CBC Gem app.

Traveling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access the coverage at home? You can use a VPN service.

Follow CBC News' special coverage of 2024 RNC event:

Watch CBC News Network for live reports from Katie Simpson, Paul Hunter, Idil Mussa and Kris Reyes, on the ground in Milwaukee, starting Sunday, July 14.

Tune in to special coverage on "Canada Tonight", hosted by Travis Dhanraj, on July 17 and 18 starting at 7 p.m. ET on CBC News Network.

Watch special live coverage of key speeches on "The National" with chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBC News Network and CBC News Explore, CBC TV and CBC Gem at 10 p.m. ET.

Stream key RNC events live on CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app.Empty list

Where to watch RNC live streams online in Australia

It's highly likely that the RNC 2024 and, in particular, Donald Trump's speech, will be shown Down Under on Foxtel. Trump is tipped to appear several times throughout the convention, before giving his historic keynote address on Thursday.

Traveling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access the coverage at home? You can use a VPN service.

What is the RNC 2024 schedule? The outline of events according to the RNC will be: Monday, July 15: "Make America Wealthy Once Again," aims to highlight how Bidenomics has made “everyday life unaffordable for working-class Americans.” Tuesday, July 16: "Make America Safe Once Again," will apparently focus on Biden's “soft-on-crime and open border policies.” Wednesday, July 17: "Make America Strong Once Again," will provide the Republican take on foreign policy issues such as the Israel-Hamas War, Iran and China, and the U.S.’s standing in the world. Thursday, July 18: The final day of the convention will finish with “Make America Great Once Again.” The keynote speech from Trump, rewritten after the events in Pennsylvania, will talk about the need for "unity" if America is to prosper.

When will Trump speak at RNC 2024? Former President Trump, who arrived in Wisconsin Sunday, is slated to address the Republican National Convention Thursday, though he will continue to make appearances throughout the week. It will be his first public address since being targeted by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks last weekend. The start time will likely be confirmed on Thursday morning.

Who else will speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention? U.S. Senators: Marsha Blackburn (TN), Katie Britt (AL), Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Steve Daines (MT), Ron Johnson (WI), Marco Rubio (FL), Eric Schmitt (MO), Rick Scott (FL), Tim Scott (SC), JD Vance (OH). U.S. Representatives: Monica De La Cruz (TX), Byron Donalds (FL), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN), Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Richard Hudson (NC), Wesley Hunt (TX), Ronny Jackson (TX), John James (MI), House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), Nancy Mace (SC), Brian Mast (FL), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA), Elise Stefanik (NY), Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Michael Waltz (FL). Governors: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Other Officials: Iowa AG Brenna Bird, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway. Former Trump Administration Members: Dr. Ben Carson, Kellyanne Conway, Ric Grenell, Linda McMahon, Peter Navarro, Mike Pompeo. Candidates: Jim Banks, Sam Brown, Hung Cao, Eric Hovde, Jim Justice, Kari Lake, Dave McCormick, Bernie Moreno, Mike Rogers, Tim Sheehy. Others: Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks, TV personality Tucker Carlson, TV personality Savannah Chrisley, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Pastor Franklin Graham, country star Lee Greenwood, Trump campaign advisor Alina Habba, ABC Supply owner Diane Hendricks, former ICE director Tom Homan, country musician Chris Janson, businessman Perry Johnson, TPUSA CEO Charlie Kirk, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, influencer Amber Rose, Yammer CEO David Sacks, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, UFC CEO Dana White, businessmen Steven and Zach Witkoff.

Will former first lady Melania Trump be at the RNC to hear her husband's speech? It's possible, although she was not present on the first night of the convention on Monday, July 15. The former President was joined by family members such as Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump among others – although daughter Ivanka was nowhere to be seen – as he made his first public appearance since being shot but Melania did not appear.



