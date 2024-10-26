How to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' online from anywhere
What comes next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one of the most high-profile couples in the world?
It is fair to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attract attention wherever they go. Even after quitting the royal life for California, there is still plenty of discussion about them. This hour-long documentary tries to reveal what is really going on.
Below we explain how to watch "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!
"Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" premieres on Channel 5 at 9.10 p.m. BST on Saturday, October 26 and will be available on-demand.
• FREE STREAM —Channel 5 (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
From their courting days to their blockbuster wedding, Harry and Meghan have been, at points, the ultimate power couple. Alongisde that, they built a powerful personal brand. Since then, lucrative projects like a deal with Spotify have somewhat evaporated. Perhaps more importantly, the Sussexes now have little to do with the royal family and many have noticed that they are increasingly separate themselves. There have been several solo appearances recently. Has something gone wrong, or do they like it this way?
Unlike their famous Oprah interview, the couple will not have negotiated and influenced this documentary. We may get to see sides of them that we previously haven't, with the documentary posing the question of whether or not this once untouchable pair is going to continue together.
What comes next for the Sussexes? Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' for free in the U.K.
The documentary "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" will broadcast on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K. on Saturday, October 26, 2024. It will also be available to stream on M5 and available on catch-up.
Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.
How to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?y" on your usual Channel 5 account? Don't panic.
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 5 and watch "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" online.
Where to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' around the world
Can I watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?
The Phillip Schofield island doc – "Cast Away" 2024 – has not been picked up anywhere outside the U.K. yet.
However, if you're from a country where "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" is available and you can still watch your domestic stream by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
What to know about "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?"
What other shows about Harry and Meghan does Channel 5 have?
Channel 5 is home to several documentaries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For instance, there is "Meghan and Harry: The Rise and Fall" and "Meghan and Harry" available to stream.
What else can I watch for free on Channel 5?
Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch David Mitchell in Ludwig
- Hulu top 15 — here are the 5 movies and shows worth watching
- How to watch I Kissed a Girl online
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.