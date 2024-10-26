How to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' online from anywhere

It is fair to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attract attention wherever they go. Even after quitting the royal life for California, there is still plenty of discussion about them. This hour-long documentary tries to reveal what is really going on.

'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways': TV channel, free stream "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" premieres on Channel 5 at 9.10 p.m. BST on Saturday, October 26 and will be available on-demand.

From their courting days to their blockbuster wedding, Harry and Meghan have been, at points, the ultimate power couple. Alongisde that, they built a powerful personal brand. Since then, lucrative projects like a deal with Spotify have somewhat evaporated. Perhaps more importantly, the Sussexes now have little to do with the royal family and many have noticed that they are increasingly separate themselves. There have been several solo appearances recently. Has something gone wrong, or do they like it this way?

Unlike their famous Oprah interview, the couple will not have negotiated and influenced this documentary. We may get to see sides of them that we previously haven't, with the documentary posing the question of whether or not this once untouchable pair is going to continue together.

What comes next for the Sussexes? Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' for free in the U.K.

The documentary "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?" will broadcast on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K. on Saturday, October 26, 2024. It will also be available to stream on M5 and available on catch-up.

Where to watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' around the world

Can I watch 'Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

What to know about "Harry & Meghan: Going Their Separate Ways?"

What other shows about Harry and Meghan does Channel 5 have? Channel 5 is home to several documentaries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For instance, there is "Meghan and Harry: The Rise and Fall" and "Meghan and Harry" available to stream.

What else can I watch for free on Channel 5? Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.

