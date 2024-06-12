How to watch 'Alone' season 11 online — stream from anywhere

"Alone" season 11 drops ten hardy souls into bear, wolf and moose territory in Inuvik, Canada, just north of the Arctic Circle, where temperatures can plunge to minus 4 °F. Previous winners of the American survival reality show have had to last up to 100 days to win the cash prize.

"Alone" season 11 airs on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada every Thursday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Alone' season 11 release date and time ► Date and time: "Alone" season 11 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, June 13. Subsequent episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT each Thursday.

• U.S. — History Channel (via Sling, Philo or Hulu)

• Canada — History Channel

• Watch anywhere

The "Alone" season 11 contestants include Dusty and Timber, each of whom was practically raised in the woods, larger-than-life wilderness skills practitioner Dub, born adventurer Michele, and Cubby, who tried his hand at academia, bartending, restaurateuring, carpentry, wedding photography, videography and the 9-to-5 before hearing the call of the wild, only to seemingly shoot himself in the leg with an arrow.

As "Alone" fans will know, the show is notorious for embarrassing even the most capable of contestants. Starvation, loss of conscious, parasites, serious injury, frostbite, food poisoning from rotten meat, horrific constipation, broken bones and teeth, loneliness, mental exhaustion, and hypothermia and leaky canoes are amongst the most common reasons for tapping out.

Ready to drop into Alone's "most remote location" yet? Grab your bow learn more in our guide to how to watch "Alone" season 11 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

How to watch 'Alone' season 11 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Alone" season 11 premieres on the History Channel on Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will be preceded by the pre-season special at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT each Thursday. (You can also watch season 10 on History).

New episodes of season 11 will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The History Channel is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch "Alone" season 11 episodes on History.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Alone" season 11 live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Philo.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Both the Sling Orange ($40/month) and Sling Blue ($45/month) packages comes with the History Channel.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including the History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription starts at just $7.99 per month.

Watch 'Alone' season 11 from anywhere

Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Alone" season 11 if you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "Alone" season 11 online.

Watch 'Alone' season 11 in Canada

In Canada, "Alone" season 11 airs on Global TV at 10 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday, starting June 13. The premiere will be preceded by the pre-season special.

You can also stream "Alone" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from the History Channel, Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Using a VPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'Alone' season 11 in Australia?

Previous seasons of "Alone" have streamed on Binge shortly after coming out in the U.S., but at the time of writing there's been no word on season 11.

That might be partly because you can watch "Alone Australia" season 2 on free-to-air SBS.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch 'Alone' season 11 in the U.K.?

"Alone" airs for free in the U.K. (with a TV license) on Channel 4 and its on-demand streaming service. However, fans likely have a wait in store for season 11.

That's because season 10 is yet to make its way across the Atlantic, and a British version of "Alone" recently became a thing.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

'Alone' season 11 cast

Meet the cast of "Alone" season 11:

Peter Albano (42), librarian from Castelgar, BC

(42), librarian from Castelgar, BC Dusty Blake (36), welder from Fifty-Six, AR

(36), welder from Fifty-Six, AR Michele Carriere (34), adventure guide from Cumberland House, SK

(34), adventure guide from Cumberland House, SK Timber Cleghorn (35), humanitarian aid worker from Salem, IN

(35), humanitarian aid worker from Salem, IN Cubby Hoover (33), bowyer/homesteader from Seligman, MO

(33), bowyer/homesteader from Seligman, MO William Larkham Jr . (49), fisherman from Happy Valley Goose Bay, NL

. (49), fisherman from Happy Valley Goose Bay, NL Jake Messinger (42), professional falconer from Fremont County, ID

(42), professional falconer from Fremont County, ID Dub Paetz (44), wilderness skills practitioner from Frederic, MI

(44), wilderness skills practitioner from Frederic, MI Sarah Poynter (48), fishing lodge owner from Skwentna, AK

(48), fishing lodge owner from Skwentna, AK Isaiah Tuck (36), game warden from Ghent, WV