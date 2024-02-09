9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (Feb. 9-11)

The big game isn't the only thing to watch this weekend. While the Super Bowl 2024 live stream will certainly draw a lot of viewers, there are other options among the new movies and shows on Netflix, Hulu, and top streaming services.

The weekend lineup is led by the return of the award-winning hit comedy "Abbott Elementary" for a much-anticipated third season. Also back on TV are "Tokyo Vice" season 2 and "Halo" season 2. As far as debuts, the drama "Tracker" has nabbed the coveted post-Super Bowl show slot.

For those in an amorous mood ahead of Valentine's Day, check out the limited series "One Day" or the rom-com "Upgraded." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘Abbott Elementary’ season 3 (ABC)

Throw your hands in the air because one of the best comedies on TV is finally back! Season 2 was delayed by the Hollywood strikes (solidarity), but school is now in session — albeit midseason and mid-academic year. So, some time has elapsed since Janine (creator/lead Quinta Brunson) turned down Gregory (Tyler James Williams), but of course things remain awkward between the two no matter how hard they say otherwise. The Abbott crew welcomes a trio of friendly Philadelphia school district officials, one of whom is played by the handsome Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk,” “The Other Two”). Here’s hoping Janine is getting a new love interest!

Episodes 1 and 2 streaming now on Hulu

‘Tracker’ (CBS)

This year’s post-Super Bowl show centers on Justin Hartley as a lone-wolf survivalist with expert skills in tracking. Like his counterpart, Colter Shaw isn’t doing it out of the goodness of his heart or even as a matter of principle; he’s in it for cold, hard cash. He roams the country in his RV, taking on cases of missing persons or objects to nab the reward money. Colter is aided by a team, including handlers Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert), tech guru Bobby Exley (Eric Graise) and legal eagle Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene).

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 at approx. 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo)

Streams next day on Paramount Plus

‘Tokyo Vice’ season 2 (Max)

The second season of the series based on American journalist Jake Adelstein’s exploits covering the Tokyo police department kicks off with a fresh start. After wrapping up some cliffhangers, season 2 sees Jake (Ansel Elgort) and Japanese detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) moving in different directions as they navigate new challenges. White they share the common goal of dismantling the yakuza, both encounter bureaucratic hurdles and personal obstacles along the way. Meanwhile, Sato (Show Kasamatsu) is stuck dealing with hot-tempered ex-convict Hayama (Yôsuke Kubozuka), and Sam (brought to life by Rachel Keller) learns firsthand that managing a club under yakuza influence is far more complicated than she imagined.

Episodes 1 and 2 now streaming now on Max

‘Halo’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

Surprised that ”Halo” was not canceled and is back for another installment? Same. Despite tepid critic reviews and an even more indifferent audience reception, the video game adaptation is booting up again — and so far, season 2 reviews are more positive. Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) is leading his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. John, believing that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold, embarks on a mission to find the key to their survival: the Halo.

Episodes 1 and 2 streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘One Day’ (Netflix)

Debuting a YA romance around Valentine’s Day is Netflix’s bread and butter (e.g. the latter two movies in the “To All the Boys” franchise). This year, their offering is a limited series based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel (previously adapted into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess). The love story centers on Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and spans a decade, starting from the night of their graduation on July 15, 1988. They go their separate ways but each episode catches up to Em and Dex one year later on that date. As time passes, they grow and evolve and experience joys and heartbreaks, with an invisible string that connects them.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Couple to Throuple’ (Peacock)

Polyamory is a lifestyle that’s gaining more visibility and acceptance. This new docu-series follows four curious couples as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. In a remote tropical resort, they meet, mingle with and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, feelings and drama, the relationships will be put to the ultimate test. At the end of the experience, the couples must decide if they will become part of a throuple, go home as they arrived or leave separately.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Peacock

Movie Premieres

‘Suncoast’ (Hulu)

This Sundance darling comes from writer/director Laura Chinn based on her own life experience from the early 2000s. The heartwarming (and breaking) coming-of-age story follows teenager Doris (Nico Parker) who lives with her strong-willed mother Kristine (Laura Linney) and a comatose cancer-stricken brother Max (Cree Kawa). Kristine makes the agonizing decision to move Max to a hospice facility — the very same one as Terri Schiavo, who has become a cause célèbre as her husband and family battle over whether she should be taken off life support. Amidst the furor, Doris strikes up an unlikely friendship with a pro-life activist (Woody Harrelson).

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Upgraded’ (Prime Video)

You gotta love a good old-fashioned mistaken-identity romantic comedy. Or maybe you don’t, but I do! “Riverdale” alum Camila Mendes stars as Ana, an ambitious intern at an art gallery run by the well-regarded but demanding Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei). Ana is thrilled to be chosen to tag along on a work trip and even more delighted when she’s upgraded to first class on the flight. There, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux) and lies to him about being Claire. But the seemingly innocent deception sets off a chain of events that Ana struggles to contain before the real boss and her new love interest find out.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Cat Person’ (Hulu)

Kristen Roupenian’s New Yorker short story “Cat Person” went viral in 2017 during the height of the #MeToo movement as an all-too-relatable meditation on age gaps and power imbalances in romantic relationships between men and women. Did the story need to become a movie? Not really, but it happened and here we are. Margot (Emilia Jones) is a college sophomore who works at a local movie theater. There, she meets 34-year-old Robert (“Succession” alum Nicholas Braun), who asks for her number. They begin dating, but their connection soon becomes toxic.

Streaming now on Hulu