7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (April 5-7)

Want to know what to watch this weekend? No April Fools here — there’s a raft of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

At the top of the slate are two dramas starring acclaimed actors. The neo-noir mystery "Sugar" features Colin Farrell as a private detective, while "Ripley" sees Andrew Scott step into the role of the murderous grifter from Patricia Highsmith' novel.

On the movie side, internet sensation Rudy Mancuso headlines the semi-autobiographical "Música," while "Scoop" chronicles how Prince Andrew's disastrous interview came to be. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Sugar’ (Apple TV Plus)

Colin Farrell’s new show is a slick, contemporary love letter to classic noir mysteries with a big twist that will make jaws drop. Suave, multi-lingual, bespoke-suited John Sugar is a private detective with a love of old Hollywood films. He’s hired to find the missing granddaughter of legendary producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). But as the gumshoe digs into the case, he begins to unearth family secrets that the Siegels want to stay buried. Plus, John has his own demons that come into play as he gets closer to the truth.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Ripley’ (Netflix)

Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” was previously adapted into the excellent 1999 film of the same name starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, Andrew Scott takes on the titular role as the charismatic and cunning grifter Tom Ripley, who’s scraping by in early ‘60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his wayward son Dickie (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom accepts the job, setting him on a path of deceit, fraud and murder.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 (Paramount Plus)

“Discovery” was the “Star Trek” series to explore the new frontier of streaming. Now, the first Paramount Plus show caps off its journey with a fifth and final season. Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery have traveled far, wide and across time. Now, they uncover a mystery that sends them across the galaxy to find an ancient power that has been hidden for centuries. They’re joined in the hunt by dangerous foes who will stop at nothing to gain the coveted power for themselves.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Loot’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Maya Rudolph's ripped-from-the-tabloids comedy returns with new challenges and triumphs for Molly Wells, a year after her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott). After successfully starting her philanthropic foundation, Molly has sworn off men to embark on a wellness journey. Well, not all men, since she is completely dependent on trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) to bring her kale smoothies spiked with gin. Meanwhile, the foundation’s executive director, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), is running everything with her usual no-nonsense style, but she’s thrown for a loop by Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle).

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

New Movies

‘Scoop’ (Netflix)

The infamous interview that led to Prince Andrew’s downfall is put under the spotlight. This behind-the-scenes account reveals how tenacious journalists landed the “scoop of the decade” — the royal’s appearance on BBC Newsnight to discuss his relationship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of Prince Andrew’s sexual assault of a minor. The resulting interview led one royal observer to describe it as “a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion.” Gillian Anderson stars as presenter Emily Maitlis with Billie Piper as producer Sam McAlister and Rufus Sewell as the prince.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Música’ (Prime Video)

Multi-talented internet personality and performer Rudy Mancuso co-wrote, directed and stars in this coming-of-age romantic comedy. Rudy is a young street performer in Newark who has synesthesia, so he experiences everyday noises like car horns and doors slamming as music in his head. As that plagues him, he’s trying to finish college, staging puppet performances on the streets and taking in his mother’s pleas to settle down with a Brazilian girl. Things get even more complicated when he meets the beautiful Isabella (Mancuso’s real-life girlfriend Camila Mendes), who may understand him in ways nobody ever has.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Girls State’ (Apple TV Plus)

Who run the world? If only the answer was: girls. The award-winning filmmakers behind “Boys State” examine the other side of the gender divide, following 500 teen girls of different backgrounds from across Missouri who participate in a week-long immersion in a democratic experiment. They build a government from the ground up, campaigning for office and forming a Supreme Court to weigh the most divisive issues of the day. Along the way, they confront the complexities of building political power as women.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus