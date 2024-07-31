As summer winds down and you start shopping back-to-school sales, you might be looking to stretch every dollar to buy a new laptop, backpacks, shoes, clothing and everything else on the list. Maybe that means cutting back on a streaming service this month.

Americans now pay an average of $46 a month for streaming services, according to Forbes — or a hefty $552 a year. But it's easy to save money on streaming by getting rid of one service for a short time. You can just re-subscribe later when your favorite show returns or you want to see a hot new movie.

For August 2024, I would cancel Disney Plus. It's one of our picks for best streaming services and a lot of families depend on it. But if your household can get by without it, cancellation could be worth it. The August lineup is a desert, with few interesting new titles. Here's why I think you should consider canceling Disney Plus this month.

No big Marvel or Star Wars projects in sight

Now that "The Acolyte" has wrapped up, Disney Plus is woefully bereft of any big Star Wars or Marvel series. Only the kids' animated show "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is airing this month.

Padawans Kai, Lys, Nubs and others return for an action-packed new season filled with thrilling challenges, new space pirate foes and a brand-new class of younglings.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

But for grown-up fans of Disney's two biggest franchises? There's nada, until "Agatha All Along" premieres September 18. The spinoff of "WandaVision" will bring back Kathryn Hahn as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who was last seen still trapped in Westview. But she'll escape with the help of a goth teen who needs help facing the trials of the legendary Witches' Road.

As for the next Star Wars show, "Skeleton Crew" is scheduled for some time later this year. Jude Law stars in the series, which follows four children who end up on an adventure to make their way home after being lost in the galaxy.

But since both shows are still to come, you can cancel Disney Plus for now and sign up again when they debut.

BTS fans may not want to cancel

Besides "Young Jedi Adventures," Disney Plus is rolling out only one other significant new title — and it's one that BTS fans feel is worth the price of subscription.

"Are You Sure?!" is a reality docu-series featuring BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook. Filmed last year before they enlisted in the military, it chronicles their unforgettable trip to three iconic destinations: Jeju Island, South Korea; Sapporo, Japan; and New York state. Together, they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip, all while bonding and deepening their friendship.

Official Trailer | Are You Sure?! | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After a two-episode premiere, the other six episodes will drop weekly. So, you could just cancel Disney Plus in August and catch up in September. You won't really have to miss out on the BTS bonanza.

Of course, many families rely on Disney Plus for its vault of vintage classics like "The Little Mermaid," beloved newer hits like "Frozen" and Pixar faves "Toy Story" and "Inside Out." But August is an ideal month to forego access to that library since finishing up summer activities and preparing to return to school can take up a lot of time. The kiddos may not even miss their eleventy millionth rewatch of "Monsters Inc" ... at least for a few weeks.

By practicing a little patience, you'll save the $7.99 per month that Disney Plus costs (or $13.99 for the ad-free plan). That may not sound like a lot but churning out various streaming services throughout the year can save you well over $100. Put that toward school supplies, earmark it for holiday shopping or treat yourself to something fun.