5 best romantic comedies on Prime Video to watch right now

As the sweltering summer days drag on, diving into a romantic comedy that leaves you with warm fuzzy feelings inside offers a wonderful escape. The rom-com, with its beautiful blend of life's wonders and hilarious foibles, takes us far away from troubling present times into a fantastical world where there really is a happily ever after somewhere. Or at least, a version of it.

If you are looking for some of the best romantic comedies to watch this summer, Prime Video has a few of the best options available. With classics like the "First Wives Club" and new renditions like "The Idea of You," there is something for everyone. Whether you are in the mood for a romantic gesture, witty flirtations, or a meet-cute, these romantic comedies on Prime Video will leave you with a yearning for love.

'Mermaids'

First up is a classic: "Mermaids." Starring Cher, Winona Ryder, and a very young Christina Ricci, this film focuses on the complicated relationship between mothers and daughters. Cher is charming as Mrs. Flax, the matriarch of her little family, often pushing her daughter to explore outside of her comfort zone. Meanwhile, Ryder's Charlotte perfectly depicts that awkward transitional age that takes all of us beyond childhood and into the complications of young adulthood and all the newness that comes with it. It's also hard not to appreciate Christina Ricci's strange but daring Kate, who always tries to reach beyond her limitations.

However, this isn't just about mother-daughter relationships — it's also about finding love. Charlotte discovers a potential romance even as she considers becoming a nun. Plus, Cher finds the eccentric Lou Landsky (Bob Hoskins), who goes above and beyond for the new woman in his life.

'Take Me Home'

Imagine hopping into a New York City cab and asking them to drive you all the way to your home in Los Angeles. Sounds expensive, right? That's the premise behind the romantic comedy "Take Me Home."

It tells the story of Claire (Amber Jaeger), who is having a bad day after finding out her father has had a heart attack in California while her husband is flirting with his secretary. She runs into Thom (Sam Jaeger), who is driving his illegal taxicab around after having just been evicted. The two join together, and Claire pays him to drive her all the way to California.

What makes this movie uniquely special is that Sam and Amber Jaeger are married, adding a touch of reality to their blossoming relationship. It's an unusual premise and not something that you'd want to try out on your own, but it's worth watching play out in a film.

'The Idea of You'

This May-December romantic film tells the story of 40-year-old single mom Solène (Anne Hathaway), who begins a romance with 24-year-old Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine). They meet when Solène chaperones her daughter on a trip to the Coachella Music Festival. As one would expect in a rom-com, a spark grows between them. However, Hayes' fame begins to complicate things.

It's a film that offers more than your typical romantic comedy, as it also introduces the complications of fame in a relationship (something very few of us get to experience first-hand). Plus, it's nice to see Hollywood portray a woman in her 40s as attractive, fun and exciting.

'Asteroid City'

If you loved the romantic elements of "The Grand Budapest Hotel," you won't want to miss "Asteroid City." Directed and co-written by Wes Anderson as well as co-written by Roman Coppola (known for numerous films, including "Moonrise Kingdom"), the film takes us back to 1955. It's a movie about a television show filming a play set in the fictional small town of Asteroid City, where Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets, are gathering for the Asteroid Day Celebration.

While the plot revolves around aliens landing on Earth, it's all about romance, relationships and the complications of life all told through quirky humor. And Anderson's unique filmmaking touch is unmistakeable, which numerous fans have come to know and appreciate.

'The First Wives Club'

Last but certainly not least is another classic, "The First Wives Club." Starring the always-talented trio of Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, it focuses on three divorced women who meet after the death of one of their friends. Upon reuniting after 30 years, they realize their own husbands are taking advantage of them, and they decide to seek revenge.

The premise doesn't sound like a romantic comedy, but finding and rediscovering love is at the heart of the movie. It's wonderful to see the women join together and come out on top during a time in their lives when they feel anything but "on top of things." If you've never seen the movie, you are certain to appreciate the trio's stirring rendition of the Lesley Gore classic song, "You Don't Own Me."

