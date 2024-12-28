5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and more

It's a lean week for streaming with the holidays going on, but there are still a few great movies coming to the best streaming services. And here at Tom's Guide, we're rounding up the best of the best to help you figure out what to watch.

Leading the pack this week is "Gladiator II," the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning 2000 epic "Gladiator," on paid video-on-demand services. Hulu has a new horror comedy all about the darker side of motherhood with "Nightbitch" as well as a gripping World War II thriller, "The Arctic Convoy." Elsewhere, you can find Jesse Eisenberg's comedy-drama "When You Finish Saving the World" on Prime Video and Blumhouse's video game horror movie adaptation "Five Nights at Freddy's" on Peacock.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming this week.

'Gladiator II' (PVOD)

"Gladiator 2" continues the Ancient Roman saga of bloodshed, political intrigue, and spectacle from Ridley Scott's epic. Set years after the original "Gladiator," the sequel follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), the young boy Maximus saved after the final battle, now all grown up and embarking on his own journey.

After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger) who now rule Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum where he emulates the legendary gladiator Maximus to survive. His prowess in battle does not go unnoticed, and soon he finally has a chance to fight his true target: the Roman general who led the siege on his home (Pedro Pascal).

Buy or rent on Prime Video

'Nightbitch' (Hulu)

Based on Rachel Yoder's novel of the same name, this black horror comedy sees Amy Adams starring as a stay-at-home mom hiding a wild secret. She gave up her artistic career at her husband's (Scoot McNairy) behest to raise their son, and her mounting frustration at his lack of support and depression at how her life has turned out starts manifesting in a beastly transformation.

But as much as she enjoys tapping into her animal instincts, eventually, she must confront her resentments toward motherhood and her husband. While critics weren't warm on "Nightbitch," there's no denying the compassion and vehemence of Adams's performance.

Watch on Hulu now

'When You Finish Saving the World' (Prime Video)

Jesse Eisenberg steps behind the camera for his directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World," a comedy-drama based on the actor's 2020 audio drama of the same name that won an Audie Award for best “Original Work."

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard plays Ziggy, a 17-year-old aspiring folk singer who has cultivated a devoted online following through live-streaming, much to the bewilderment of his uptight mom Evelyn (Julianne More). While Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, is a pro at connecting with the troubled teens at her job, at home she struggles to do the same with her own son. As tensions between them grow, Evelyn latches on to a teenager at her shelter while Ziggy awkwardly tries to impress a girl in his class.

Watch on Prime Video now

'The Arctic Convoy' (Hulu)

A World War II movie may not be the most festive option, but dads gotta watch something, right? Inspired by a true story, "The Arctic Convoy" follows the trials and tribulations of a Norwegian convoy to deliver crucial supplies to its fellow countrymen in the winter of 1942, just before the tide of World War II begins to turn in favor of the Allies.

During their journey, the convoy's escort is abruptly recalled, leaving the crew to navigate the perilous waters alone, surrounded by Axis forces. Despite this, the crews decide to continue their mission, braving the brutal Arctic seas, underwater minefields, and attacks by German air and naval forces to bring much-needed support to the front lines.

Watch on Hulu now

'Five Nights at Freddy's' (Peacock)

The terrifying indie horror game transforms into a nightmare-fueling movie produced by Blumhouse (Get Out, M3GAN, The Purge). "Five Nights at Freddy's" sees Josh Hutcherson star as Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard who starts working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a rundown family entertainment center.

Anyone who's played the games knows where this is going. One night, he discovers the venue’s four animatronic mascots – Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy – come to life and kill anyone who is still there after midnight, turning what was supposed to be a cushy gig into a desperate bid for survival.

Watch on Peacock now