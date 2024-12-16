Millions of Netflix users just got an exclusive freebie that you can download right now

Netflix just announced the release of Monument Valley 3, the sequel to one of the best mobile game franchises. It's free to download if you're a Netflix subscriber.

The third game in the Monument Valley series, developed by Ustwo Games, is exclusive to Netflix Games. The first two Monument Valley games are gorgeous puzzle games that require you to shift your perspective to solve the puzzles in a calming atmosphere.

Based on the trailer, Monument Valley 3 is no different, with you sliding portions of the environment around to let the character progress the levels. The story is largely told sans words, but the MC Escher-esque levels are a story all their own.

If you haven't picked up the first two games, you can buy them on the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, depending on your device. They are also free via Netflix Games or Apple Arcade (if you've paid the subscription fee for either service).

The third title is exclusive to Netflix Games.

Monument Valley 3 | Official Announce Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you were unaware, Netflix has been experimenting with offering mobile games since 2021. It's a hidden benefit of your Netflix subscription.

Many games on the service are mobile fluff and pablum, with titles of Netflix shows stapled on like Love is Blind or Stranger Things.

However, there are gems like the Monument Valley series, Into the Breach, Hades, Death's Door or older remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto.

To find Monument Valley 3 or any other Netflix Game, you can either go to the Netflix app and look for the Mobile Games tab, or you can look for the game in the relevant app store and download it directly, as long as you're a subscriber.

Monument Valley 3 can be played on any Android device, iPhone or iPad that can access Netflix or the App Store.