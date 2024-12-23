Google TV now has over 170 free channels — here's what you can watch

Google wants to attract more streaming users to its Google TV platform. To do so, the company is adding more than a dozen Freeplay channels to its service, bringing the total to more than 170. Some channels are tailored around holiday content, which should help you get into the holiday spirit without spending a penny.

While these are free channels, it's worth noting that they are ad-supported, so they'll feel a bit like watching traditional cable. When the content is free, it's difficult to complain, though. Google added the following two channels back in November:

Designated Survivor

Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight

Following those channels, Google added 13 additional channels (as spotted by 9To5Google), bringing the total to more than 170. Here's the list of channels Google added to the service with the most recent December update:

Best of Dr Phil

Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel

Xumo Free Holiday Classics

Xumo Christian Christmas

Continuum

Z Nation

The Design Network

Filmrise: Classic TV

UFC

Unbeaten

Big 12 Studios

Waypoint TV

PursuitUP

Presumably, the holiday channels are temporary, so the number of channels could drop below 170 again if Google removes them once the holiday season ends. However, the Freeplay app will gain channels if the company keeps adding more than it phases out.

Regarding removing channels, Google did nix Motortrend Fast TV from the service, so if you were a big fan of that channel, this is a disappointing day. There are other car-focused channels to watch, so hopefully, those will keep you entertained even through the loss of Motortrend Fast TV.

You'll need a Google TV device to take advantage of these free channels, whether that be a TV with Google TV built-in or one of the best streaming devices featuring Google TV.

More from Tom's Guide