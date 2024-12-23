Google TV now has over 170 free channels — here's what you can watch
It added Dr. Phil, UFC and more than a dozen other freebies
Google wants to attract more streaming users to its Google TV platform. To do so, the company is adding more than a dozen Freeplay channels to its service, bringing the total to more than 170. Some channels are tailored around holiday content, which should help you get into the holiday spirit without spending a penny.
While these are free channels, it's worth noting that they are ad-supported, so they'll feel a bit like watching traditional cable. When the content is free, it's difficult to complain, though. Google added the following two channels back in November:
- Designated Survivor
- Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight
Following those channels, Google added 13 additional channels (as spotted by 9To5Google), bringing the total to more than 170. Here's the list of channels Google added to the service with the most recent December update:
- Best of Dr Phil
- Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel
- Xumo Free Holiday Classics
- Xumo Christian Christmas
- Continuum
- Z Nation
- The Design Network
- Filmrise: Classic TV
- UFC
- Unbeaten
- Big 12 Studios
- Waypoint TV
- PursuitUP
Presumably, the holiday channels are temporary, so the number of channels could drop below 170 again if Google removes them once the holiday season ends. However, the Freeplay app will gain channels if the company keeps adding more than it phases out.
Regarding removing channels, Google did nix Motortrend Fast TV from the service, so if you were a big fan of that channel, this is a disappointing day. There are other car-focused channels to watch, so hopefully, those will keep you entertained even through the loss of Motortrend Fast TV.
You'll need a Google TV device to take advantage of these free channels, whether that be a TV with Google TV built-in or one of the best streaming devices featuring Google TV.
More from Tom's Guide
- 7 best Netflix shows of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
- Millions of Netflix users just got an exclusive freebie that you can download right now
- We're in the golden age of spy thriller shows — here's the 5 best to stream right now
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.