5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more

We've made it to the weekend again, folks, and that means a host of new movies to stream have landed on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more of the best streaming services.

But with so many great titles on offer, the question becomes how to narrow down what to watch. Don't panic: We've got you covered. We've curated a list of the best movies to check out this weekend, including both new releases that are hitting streaming for the first time as well as old favorites seeing a return.

Leading the pack is "Lisa Frankenstein" on Peacock, an offbeat love story from the delightfully zany minds of first-time director Zelda Williams and "Juno" screenwriter Diablo Cody. Netflix is offering a few new movies this week, including the Spanish drama-thriller "Rest in Peace" as well as another directorial debut, this time from Jesse Eisenberg, with “When You Finish Saving the World."

If you're looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-ups of the best new TV shows to watch this week and the best of what's new on Netflix. Without further ado, here are the top new movies new to streaming this weekend.

'When You Finish Saving the World' (Netflix)

First up is Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World," a comedy-drama based on the actor's 2020 audio drama of the same name that won an Audie Award for best “Original Work."

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard plays Ziggy, a 17-year-old aspiring folk singer who's built up an adoring online fanbase through live-streaming, much to the mystification of his uptight mom Evelyn (Julianne More). While Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, is a pro at communicating with the troubled teens at her job, at home she struggles to connect with her own son. As tensions between them grow, Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter while Ziggy fumbles trying to impress a girl in his class.

Watch it now on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Lisa Frankenstein' (Peacock)

In her feature film debut, Zelda Williams, daughter of the legendary comedian Robin Williams, teams up with the delightfully warped mind of Diablo Cody ("Jennifer's Body") to deliver a zany twist on a monster movie classic.

Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, "Lisa Frankenstein" revolves around the unlikely romance between a social outcast teenager (Newton) and the reanimated corpse of a Victorian man (Sprouse) who passed away 150 years ago. Together, this odd duo embarks on a journey of self-discovery, seeking love, happiness, and missing body parts. While the response from critics may have been lukewarm, audiences enthusiastically embraced the film's eccentricity, securing its status as a cult favorite.

Watch it now on Peacock

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (Prime Video)

Like a lot of big franchises, the Despicable Me/Minions series is deep in its prequels phase. The latest entry, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is all about how the young aspiring supervillain Felonius Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) met the Minions and became the world's most despicable team.

Of course, what would be a coming-of-age story without a few growing pains? Gru auditions to join the heinous supervillain team Vicious 6, which just fired its leader Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) following their betrayal. When Gru fails to secure a seat alongside his heroes, he decides to become their foe instead. Other stars contributing their voices to the film include Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Jean Clawed and Russell Brand.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Imaginary' (PVOD)

After making its theatrical debut earlier this month, Blumhouse's latest terrifying horror flick "Imaginary" landed on video-on-demand services this week. Its dismal reviews so far could be to blame for the swift transition from cinema to streaming; it's currently sitting at a 25% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (though the audience score was slightly more charitable at 55%).

This supernatural spooker imagines what would happen if kids' imaginary friends were not only real, but resented being left behind when their creators inevitably grew up. Enter our protagonist Jessica (DeWanda Wise), a young woman who, upon returning to her childhood home with her new husband, uncovers that unsettling truth about her long-forgotten imaginary friend, Chauncey the bear. While he acts at first just like friendly, lovable companion from her youth, it quickly becomes clear that Chauncey harbors more sinister intentions as he plots to steal the soul of Jessica's young stepdaughter, Alice (Pyper Braun).

Buy or rent on Amazon

'Rest In Peace' (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Directed by Sebastián Borensztein and adapted from Martin Baintrub's novel "Descansar en paz," "Rest in Peace" is a Spanish drama-thriller set in Argentina about a father who goes to desperate lengths to protect his family.

Facing mounting debts and worsening health problems, he seizes an opportunity created by a coincidence and an unexpected turn of events to disappear. He lives off the grid under a false identity for years before a fortunate discovery reignites his curiosity about the family he left behind. When he finally makes the difficult decision to return, the reality he confronts is far from what he anticipated.

Watch it now on Netflix