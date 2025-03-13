3 best free movies on Tubi with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

In an era of ever-increasing subscription costs, it's astonishing that Tubi remains one of the best free streaming services, with its lineup of more than 275,000 titles offered up gratis to movie and TV lovers — as long as they can tolerate a few ads.

However, so many wide-ranging, on-demand choices can make it difficult to narrow things down when you're faced with page after page of possibilities. The task is made even tougher by the fact that there are some real cinematic clunkers among the streamer's more high-brow selection of films.

So Tom's Guide has done sorting for you, finding a foolproof trio of acclaimed flicks that each have impressively cleared the bar of scoring a 90% and above approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether you're in the mood for a classic comedy, a moody neo-noir or a rambunctious indie, here are three dependably great movies you can stream on Tubi right now.

'Red Rocket'

Sean Baker just took home a record-matching four individual Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing) at the 2025 Oscars for the stripper dramedy "Anora."

If you've missed out on Baker's previous films, you can catch up with one of his best right now on Tubi. As with "Anora," 2021's "Red Rocket" centers on the audacious antics of an American sex worker, this time a middle-aged, newly retired porn star played by Simon Rex, who won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for his live-wire performance.

When Rex's Mikey "Saber" Davies leaves Los Angeles for his small Texas hometown, his return is complicated not only by money issues and employment problems but also by fellow ex-pornstar, Lexi (Bree Elrod), to whom he is still married on paper, and a 17-year-old girl named Strawberry (Suzanna Son) who catches his interest.

Darkly funny and deeply human, "Red Rocket" has a solid 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with the critics' consensus reading: "Led by Simon Rex's magnetic performance, Red Rocket is another vibrant, ground-level look at modern American life from director/co-writer Sean Baker."

'Mother'

Mother - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Six years after he shockingly but very deservedly took home the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" — the first time a non-English-language film ever won in that category — as well as the statuettes for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film, famed South Korean auteur Bong Joon Ho is back on the big screen with another high-profile project, the Robert Pattinson-led sci-fi comedy "Mickey 17."

But before you seek out the filmmaker's latest, revisit one of his best. Not to be confused with the exclamatory psychological horror film from Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence, Bong's 2019 neo-noir "Mother" is anchored by the riveting performance of actress Kim Hye-ja as our titular matriarch, who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect her mentally disabled son (Won Bin) after he’s accused of murder.

Boasting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the filmmaker's second highest score, after the 99%-approved "Parasite" — "Mother" is "as fleshy as it is funny," straddling family drama, horror and comedy "with a deft grasp of tone and plenty of eerie visuals."

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'

One of the greatest and most beloved comedy films is turning the big 5-0 this spring and to celebrate, you can have a cheery hang with King Arthur, Sir Lancelot the Brave, Sir Galahad the Pure, Sir Bedevere the Wise, Sir Robin the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot and all the knightly rest as "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is streaming for free on Tubi.

Written and performed by British comedy greats Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, 1975's "Monty Python" hilariously parodies the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail with non-stop gags and loads of memorable lines ("Just a flesh wound!").

"A cult classic as gut-bustingly hilarious as it is blithely ridiculous, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has lost none of its exceedingly silly charm," reads the critics' consensus over at Rotten Tomatoes, where the fan-favorite flick currently holds a 96% approval rating.

