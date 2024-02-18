How to watch UAE Tour: live stream UCI World Tour stage race from anywhere

With last year's winner Remco Evenepoel absent this year, eyes will be on last year's third-place man, Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates.

The 2024 UAE Tour is the longest of the three stage races held in the deserts of the Middle East, and the only one to hold UCI World Tour status. It consequently attracts the strongest field, which this year is packed with world class sprinters and also a few decent climbers.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2024 UAE Tour live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

UAE Tour live streams: TV schedule, dates, channels UAE Tour live streams will be available from February 19 – 25, 2024.

► Time — Start times very each day.

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery +

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The second World Tour stage race of 2024 kicks off in the United Arab Emirates, and while there are a couple decent climbs on the route, it’s the sprinters who have turned up in force to battle it out on the desert roads. Nearly all the big name fast men are down to start from Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla), Fabio Jakobsen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) to Elia Viviani (INEOS Grenadiers) and the one and only Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan).

The race starts with a straightforward sprint stage but then the following day the overall classification will get a shake up with a 12km individual time trial. Following this, the first of the two mountain stages comes on stage three with the punishing finish up to Jebel Jais, by which time we will have a good idea who the real contenders are. The sprinters will then be back in action for stages 4, 5 and 6 with three opportunities to flex their giant legs before the finale, stage 7 up the now iconic climb of Jebel Hafeet.

The peloton will no doubt be looking forward to seven days of hard racing in perfect weather before they head to the harsher conditions of northern Europe and the spring classics. Keep reading for how to watch UAE Tour live streams from anywhere.

Watch a UAE Tour live stream from abroad

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 UAE Tour live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on planet Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery+, for example, and enjoy the live stream.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

Watch the UAE Tour in the U.S.

How to watch a 2024 UAE Tour live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 UAE Tour on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Watch the UAE Tour in the U.K.

How to watch a 2024 UAE Tour live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 UAE Tour will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad.

Watch the UAE Tour in Canada

How to watch a 2024 UAE Tour live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2024 UAE Tour on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

UAE Tour schedule and route

Stages

Stage 1 | February 19 | Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed - Liwa Palace (143 km)

| February 19 | Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed - Liwa Palace (143 km) Stage 2 | February 20 | Al Hudayriyat Island - Al Hudayriyat Island (12.1 km, individual time trial)

| February 20 | Al Hudayriyat Island - Al Hudayriyat Island (12.1 km, individual time trial) Stage 3 | February 21 | Al Marjan Island - Jebel Jais (176 km)

| February 21 | Al Marjan Island - Jebel Jais (176 km) Stage 4 | February 22 | Dubai Police Officer’s Club - Dubai Harbour (173 km)

| February 22 | Dubai Police Officer’s Club - Dubai Harbour (173 km) Stage 5 | February 23 | Al Aqah - Umm Al Quwain (182 km)

| February 23 | Al Aqah - Umm Al Quwain (182 km) Stage 6 | February 24 | Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (138 km)

| February 24 | Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (138 km) Stage 7 | February 25 | Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet (161 km)

Route

Who is the favorite?

Who is favorite to win the 2024 UAE Tour? With neither last year’s winner Remco Evenepoel nor second placed Luke Plapp riding, the hot favourite for the GC this year will be the third placed rider from 2023, Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates). Fresh from his victory in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Brandon McNulty (also UAE Team Emirates) will be riding to back up his teammate, and they will need strength in numbers if they are to fend off the likes of Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Roman Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), and young Belgian sensation Ilan van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step).

