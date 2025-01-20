Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream: How to watch cycling free online

The first men's WorldTour race of the year begins on January 21 where the peloton will line up under the burning Australian sun to tackle the six stages of the 25th Santos Tour Down Under.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live streams take place between Tuesday, January 21 and Sunday, January 26.

► Start times: Stages 1-5 start at 11.10 a.m. ACDT (10:30 ahead of GMT). Stage 6 starts at 1.30 p.m. ACDT.

• FREE STREAMS — 7plus (Australia), RTVE (Spain)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+ • New Zealand — Sky+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

It's time for the 2025 road cycling season to kick off in its now-traditional fashion, with the Santos Tour Down Under on the lumpy roads around the city of Adelaide in South Australia.

After including two climbing stages for the previous two years, this edition has returned to its classic formula of a single big mountain day on stage 5, finishing on the iconic Willunga Hill. This doesn’t mean the race is a flat one, though. Stage 3 will be particularly tough as it crosses the 7km Norton Summit which has ramps of 20% and the new climb of Knotts Hill which is as steep as 22% in places.

The other four stages, although rolling, will most likely finish in bunch sprints and set up some great head to head battles between the likes of Sam Welsford and Phil Bauhaus.

In the hunt for the overall title the favourite will be last year’s winner Stevie Williams who will want to build on the success of his breakthrough 2024 season. Lining up to challenge his will be second place from last year Jhonatan Narváez along with 2023 winner Jay Vine and the Scottish climbing sensation Oscar Onley.

Read on for details of how to watch the Santos Tour Down Under 2025. Not ready for the road yet? Check out our guide to watch cyclocross in the 2024/25 season.

Free Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live streams

If you live in Spain or Australia then you can look forward to a free Santos Tour Down Under live stream in 2025.

That's because the free-to-air RTVE in Spain and Channel 7 in Australia both have rights to the action, on television and via their online platforms.

What if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Santos Tour Down Under coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream from anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save 70% on NordVPN now

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE, 7plus or another service listed below and watch the Santos Tour Down Under 2025

How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Stages 1-5 of the race start at 7.40 p.m. ET / 4.40 p.m. PT, whilst stage 6 will start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs £30.99 per month.

Stages 1-5 of the race start at 12.40 a.m. GMT, whilst stage 6 will start at 3 a.m. GMT.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Stages 1-5 of the race start at 7.40 p.m. ET / 4.40 p.m. PT, whilst stage 6 will start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream in Australia

As we said above, Channel 7 are the host broadcasters of the Santos Tour Down Under, showing every stage live on TV and via their 7plus streaming service. This is a free service, so you can watch the cycling totally free of charge in Australia. You just need to create an account.

Traveling outside of Australia? You can still access free coverage on 7plus by using a VPN and setting your location as Australia – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Santos Tour Down Under 2025 live stream in New Zealand

For Kiwis, the Tour Down Under offers a rare chance to watch live cycling at a reasonable time. Sky have the rights to the race, so you can watch on Sky Sports on TV and live online via Sky Go.

Sky packages with sport start at $55/month.

Away from New Zealand right now? You can use NordVPN to access your Sky Go subscription from anywhere.

Everything you need to know about the Santos Tour Down Under 2025

Santos Tour Down Under 2025 route map

Santos Tour Down Under 2025 route map (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)

Santos Tour Down Under stages

Stage 1 | Tuesday 21 | Prospect - Gumeracha, 150.7km | 11.10 a.m. ACDT

Stage 2 | Wednesday 22 | Tanunda - Tanunda, 128.8km | 11.10 a.m. ACDT

Stage 3 | Thursday 23 | Norwood - Uraidla, 147.5km | 11.10 a.m. ACDT

Stage 4 | Friday 24 | Glenelg - Victor Harbor, 157.2km | 11.10 a.m.ACDT

Stage 5 | Saturday 25 | McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill, 145.7km | 11.10 a.m. ACDT

Stage 6 | Sunday 26 | Adelaide - Adelaide, 90km | 1.30 p.m. ACDT

Who won the Santos Tour Down Under 2024? The 2024 Tour Down Under was won by Wales' Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) who won the final stage to seal victory. He will return to the race in 2025 to try to defend his title.

