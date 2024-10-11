AEW WrestleDream 2024 live stream: How to watch wrestling PPV – start time, card, preview

It's time to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 as this latest All Elite Wrestling PPV follows in the footsteps of last month's stellar All Out. Having retained the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson once again headlines a stacked card, this time as he defends his gold against former Blackpool Combat Club cohort Jon Moxley.

Make sure you know how to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 from anywhere with PPV and a VPN if required.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Oct 13 at 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT.

Watch in the U.S.: PPV.com / YouTube / Triller TV

Elsewhere: DAZN / PPV.com

While Danielson vs. Moxley is the clear headline attraction of AEW WrestleDream 2024, there are plenty of other great match-ups dotted across the card, which takes place on Saturday live from Washington's Tacoma Dome.

Given the history of AEW delivering big when it comes to Pay-Per-View, and in the aftermatch of the excellent duo of All In and All Out, anticipation is high for another great show with WrestleDream.

Ready for what should be one of the biggest AEW events of 2024? Below, there's every piece of information you need on how to watch AEW WrestleDream live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 live streams from anywhere on Earth

Traveling abroad? Can't watch AEW WrestleDream live streams with your usual app or streamer? Good news: with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, All Out can be streamed via PPV.com, YouTube or TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE TV) for $50 USD.

Those apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW All Out on PPV.com.

TrillerTV and YouTube are also selling AEW WrestleDream 2024 live streams around the world in other territories. Prices vary. For example, it's $25 in South Africa, Australia, the U.K. and many other places.

If you're away from home use a VPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 card

(Image credit: AEW)

Zero Hour Pre-Show ROH TV Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Tag Team Match: MxM Collection (Mansoor, Mason Madden) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster)

AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Singles Match: Jay White vs. Adam Page

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson) vs. Private Party (Zay, Quen)

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WrestleDream 2024 preview

Having defeated Swerve Strickland to become AEW World Champion at All In this summer, Bryan Danielson now gets set to defend that title for a third time as he faces Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024. Danielson and Mox have quite the history, dating back to their time on the independent scene, their time in WWE, and their time together as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. And with Bryan promising to retire from full-time action whenever he loses the AEW World Championship, the stakes are incredibly high for the American Dragon.

In other WrestleDream title matches, Mariah May puts her AEW Women's Championship on the line against Willow Nightingale after Willow won a four-way bout on AEW Dynamite to earn that shot; Will Ospreay defends the AEW International Championship in a triple-threat contest against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita; The Young Bucks face off against Private Party with the Jacksons' AEW Tag Team Championships up for grabs; AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry does battle with the legendary Katsuyori Shibata; Chris Jericho gets a shot at dethroning Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship; and the WrestleDream Zero Hour Pre-Show sees ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. looking to thwart the challenge of Brian Cage.

Away from the title scene, WrestleDream has plenty of other matches that threaten to steal the show, not least long-time-friends-turned-long-time rivals Darby Allin and Brody King once again going to war with one another. Elsewhere, 'Hangman' Adam Page and 'Switchblade' Jay White will be locking horns, Hologram and The Beast Mortos have a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match, and MxM Collection take on The Acclaimed.

Of course, knowing the nature of AEW President Tony Khan, it would come as no surprise to see even more matches added to WrestleDream 2024 at the last minute.

