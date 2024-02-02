Super Bowl on Roku: Everything you need to watch Chiefs vs 49ers for free

As long as you have a Roku device, it's easy to tune into the Super Bowl 2024 live stream online. In fact, it's just one of several great options we've uncovered in our hands-on testing of cable TV alternatives. So if you've already cut the cord, don't stress about catching the big game.

This year, for the first time in the broadcast network's history, CBS will be offering the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in 4K and 4K high dynamic range (HDR) broadcasts. You can still catch a 1080p full HD HDR feed on most platforms, including Paramount Plus, but the 4K HDR feed is limited only to a few select partners.

If you have a traditional cable package, there's a good chance your CBS HD feed will be in 4K resolution with HDR. Some of the best cable alternatives are offering this higher resolution feed as well. Here at Tom's Guide, we have multiple staffers planning to watch the big game on our top pick for that category: Fubo, which offers the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K to all subscribers of its Elite and Premier plans, which cost an additional $10 and $20 a month respectively. YouTube TV also offers a 4K HDR feed, but only through its 4K Plus offering, which will set you back an additional $9.99 a month. Sadly, one of our favorite cable alternatives, Sling TV is missing out on the Super Bowl 2024 live stream entirely this year as it doesn't offer CBS.

If you have Roku, you've got several options for how to watch the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl on Roku: Which app is right for you?

International sports fans and those who want the big game in 4K should be setting up the Fubo Roku Channel before game time. Granted, Fubo is a bit on the expensive side, offering plans ranging from $32.99 per month to $99.99 per month, but it does boast a whopping 400+ channels.

Fubo no longer offers 4K streaming as part of its entry-level Pro plan ($79.99/month), so keep in mind that if you want to watch the game in 4K, you'll need to spring for either the Elite ($89.99/month) or Premier ($99.99/month) tier. There is also a 7-day free Fubo trial going on right now — just make sure you set a reminder to remember when that trial ends.

Another way to watch the Super Bowl 2024 on your Roku is with Hulu with Live TV ($76.99/month). Just note that Hulu with Live TV serves video at a max of 1080p resolution and up to 60 frames per second. It does not offer 4K streaming at this time. That being said, you can save a ton when you bundle your services; for $89 a month, they'll throw in Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (both with ads) too.

Your area probably has a local CBS network, but make sure when you sign up for Hulu that you click "view channels in your area." Then, plug in your zip code, hit Submit and you should see if you get CBS. Just don't go looking for a "Hulu + Live TV" app. Hulu's live TV service is inside the Hulu Roku Channel. You can also catch the game on the CBS Sports app on Roku provided you have a cable subscription.

Hulu also offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "The Handmaid's Tale" and movie exclusives including Oscar winner "Nomadland." Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. Hulu with Live TV costs $76.99 per month.

Finally, YouTube TV is feature-rich on sports content. The company's running a promotion right now, where a subscription will cost $62.99 per month for the first three months, then $72.99 after that. If you're looking to stream the game in 4K, you'll need to spring for the 4K Plus add-on. This costs $19.99 per month extra, but YouTube TV takes half off for your first year, bringing the monthly payments down to $9.99.

YouTube TV is offering free trials to get you through the big game. Sign up when you download the YouTube TV Roku Channel.

Super Bowl on Roku for free

What if you're not looking to shell out for yet another subscription service? Unfortunately, CBS will not be offering a free stream of the Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean you'll have to miss out on the action. New Paramount Plus users can sign up for a 7-day free trial of either the basic “Essentials” plan or the no-ads premium version, which includes Showtime, to watch the big game for free. You'll miss out on the 4K stream, though, as Paramount only has the 1080p full HD HDR feed on offer.

Right now, Paramount Plus is also offering a month-long trial with the code CHALLENGE39.

Super Bowl on Roku: Which Roku device is right for you?

We've tested all of the best streaming devices, and the $49 Roku Streaming Stick 4K takes home the crown for the best on the market. Its most noteworthy feature for watching the Super Bowl is a Wi-Fi extender for greater stability.

Don't need Dolby Vision or Atmos for movies and TV? Check out the $39 Roku Express 4K Plus.

Oh, and if you want the premo experience? The $99 Roku Ultra has the line's best Wi-Fi range and a hard-wired Ethernet option, so you can have a super-reliable connection from anywhere in your home.