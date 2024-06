Georgia vs Czechia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

The Georgia vs Czechia live stream might not have been a match circled in many people's Euro 2024 calendars but it's a sure-fire round two must-watch. Despite both suffering opening games defeats, the teams look hungry and full of potential. Both could still qualify for the knockout stages – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Making their first-ever appearance at a major senior tournament, Georgia may have suffered a 3-1 defeat but there were plenty of positives for manager Willy Sagnol to take from the game. Georges Mikautadze expertly took his chance and Giorgi Kochorashvili was excellent throughout but they need star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to deliver if they're to pick up their first Euro 2024 points.

It won’t be easy against Czechia. Ivan Hašek’s side delivered a battling performance against favorites Portugal and will feel unfortunate to have left Leipzig with nothing. A similar display could be enough to overcome Georgia, though they will need more from their own talisman, forward Patrik Schick.

Where to watch Georgia vs Czechia for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Georgia vs Czechia is on the BBC – watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Georgia vs Czechia live online.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch most of Euro 2024 across the Fox network. However, the Georgia vs Czechia live stream is one of just a few of select games which are exclusive to Fubo.

The Fubo Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The Georgia vs Czechia live stream is being shown on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. U.K. time.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Georgia vs Czechia, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Georgia vs Czechia live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Georgia vs Czechia, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Euro 2024 Group F table

Group F standings correct up until 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 22.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP F Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Turkiye 1 2 3 Portugal 1 1 3 Czechia 1 -1 0 Georgia 1 -2 0