F1 Chinese Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

It's been half a decade since the Formula 1 circus has graced China with its high-octane presence — yet another consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. But finally the Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, six-time winner Lewis Hamilton and the rest are back at the Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese GP and the 2024 season's fifth round.

We'll explain in this article how to watch China Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

The 2024 Chinese GP takes place on Sunday, April 21 at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST. That's 3 p.m. local time in Shanghai, China.

How to watch China Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 China Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

China Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Chinese Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — Servus TV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo





— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





China Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 4:30 a.m. 11:30 p.m. (Thu) / 8:30 p.m. (Thu) 1:30 p.m. Sprint qualifying 8:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m. / 12:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Sprint 4 a.m. 11 p.m. (Fri) / 8 p.m. (Fri) 1 p.m. Qualifying 8 a.m. 3 a.m. / 12 a.m. 5 p.m. Grand Prix 8 a.m. 3 a.m. / 12 a.m. 5 p.m.

What time is the China Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Shanghai on Sunday, April 21. Here are the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

12 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

1 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

2 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

2 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

3 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

4 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8 a.m. BST – United Kingdom

9 a.m. CET – Central Europe

9 a.m. SAST – South Africa

11 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

12:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

2 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

3 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

5 p.m. AEST – Australia

7 p.m. NZST – New Zealand

China Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By Will Pittenger - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7874957)

The 2024 China Grand Prix takes place over 56 laps of the 5.451-kilometre Shanghai International Circuit.

The 1.2km back straight really stands out as one of the longest of any F1 race, which will allow the teams who have built this season's quickest cars to make up some crucial fractions of seconds. That's a bit of breathing space on a circuit that starts with a series of intricate twists and turns. It's a challenging track and, as the fifth race on the 2024 calendar, should prove a litmus test of who may end the year on top of the constructor and driver tables.

And for trivia fans, you may be interested to know that the layout of the circuit was designed to represent the Chinese symbol for ‘shang’, which means 'upwards'.

China Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 China FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Miami GP follows the China GP. There's another two-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday, May 5.

Who won the last China Grand Prix? Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese GP last time it was held in 2019. Finishing with a time of 1:32:06.350, it extended his record number of Grand Prix wins in Shanghai to six. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas — who had started on pole — crossed the finishing line in second, with Sebastian Vettel in third, and a 21-year-old Max Verstappen in fourth.

What is the lap record at China Grand Prix? The record lap time set by Michael Schumacher at the Shanghai International Circuit in the first year of the Chinese Grand Prix in 2004 still stands to this day. He went around the track in 1:32.238.

China Grand Prix winners Shanghai has been a very happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton over the years — his record of six wins is far and away the most of any driver in the Chinese Grand Prix's 20-year history. Outside of Hamilton, only fellow former world champions Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg have managed multiple wins here, with two victories apiece. Brazilian driver Rubens Barrichello won the first ever F1 race at the Shanghai International Circuit in 2004.

