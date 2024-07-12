Prime Video top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video has always been one of the best streaming services for its standout shows and movies. It’s a platform I often go back to, and it’s home to some of my favorite shows ever, like “The Boys” and “Fallout”. But of course, with so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start or what to binge-watch at the weekend.

This is when I usually look at the top 10 to see what’s trending. While this list doesn’t always hold worthy entertainment, it does give me a rough idea of the latest hits (and viewers obviously enjoy them if they’re streaming it regularly). So, to help you find your next watch, we’ve delved into Prime Video's top 10 shows and chosen the three that are truly worth your time.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Friday, July 12.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'The Boys'

The Boys - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We have to start off strong with one of the best shows ever. "The Boys" is a dark superhero comedy set in a universe where superheroes, known as "Supes," are celebrated by the public but are often corrupt and self-serving. These heroes work for a powerful corporation called Vought International, which manages their public personas and exploits their powers for profit.

The series follows two main groups: "The Boys," a team of vigilantes aiming to take down Vought and its corrupt superheroes, and "The Seven," Vought's elite superhero team. Led by the ruthless and unstable Homelander (Antony Starr), The Seven are the primary antagonists. The Boys are led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), a former SAS operative with a personal vendetta against Homelander. It’s a genuinely thrilling and wild show that will leave you shocked after every episode. Plus, you’ve got four seasons to binge-watch right now (with "The Boys" season 5 in the works).

Watch on Prime Video

'My Lady Jane'

My Lady Jane - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"My Lady Jane" is a new series on Prime Video that reimagines the historical tale of Lady Jane Grey, who was the Queen of England for just nine days in 1553. Unlike the true tragic events, this show takes a satirical and comedic approach. The story follows Lady Jane (Emily Bader) as she navigates court intrigue and unexpected romance after being crowned queen. Her husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) has a mysterious and potentially dangerous secret. The plot also involves a conspiracy to murder her cousin, King Edward (Jordan Peters), throwing the kingdom into chaos. A colleague described this as the “ best Prime Video show you're not watching ”, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Prime Video

'Fallout'

Fallout | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I know that most people have probably already watched “Fallout”, but for those who haven’t, this is your sign to watch it now. The "Fallout" TV series is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise by Bethesda. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic future where society has been devastated by nuclear war, specifically highlighting events in Los Angeles. Survivors live in underground bunkers called Vaults to escape radiation and other dangers on the surface.

The series features an original story within the established "Fallout" universe rather than directly adapting the plot of any specific game. The narrative begins with a nuclear attack in 2077 and jumps forward 219 years to focus on the lives of Vault dwellers and the challenges they face in a ruined world populated by mutants, raiders, and other threats. Key characters include Lucy (Ella Purnell), a Vault Dweller with an optimistic spirit; Maximus (Aaron Moten), a soldier in the Brotherhood of Steel; and a ghoul named Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), a former actor turned bounty hunter.

Watch on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Boys" (2019)

2. "My Lady Jane" (2024)

3. "The Chosen" (2017)

4. "Fallout" (2024)

5. "Gen V" (2023)

6. "Mirzapur" (2018)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

9. "The 1% Club" (2022)

10. "Sam Morril: You've Changed" (2024)