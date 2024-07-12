5 best shows like 'My Lady Jane' to stream after season 1

Most TV interpretations of the Tudor era are fairly straightforward, with at least the barest pretense of attempting to maintain historical accuracy. Not so with "My Lady Jane." Prime Video's historical fantasy comedy revolves around the life of England’s most ill-fated queen, Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), turning the period drama on its head with style and panache. In this revisionist (and fantasy-tinged) version of the Tudor era, Jane might just be able to find a way to cheat fate and survive.

With a cheeky narrative style and endearing performances from its talented ensemble cast, "My Lady Jane" is one of the most interesting new shows in quite some time. When you're done watching the first season — and hoping for a second one — here are some shows like "My Lady Jane" to watch.

'Becoming Elizabeth'

"Becoming Elizabeth" is certainly more of an accurate period drama about the Tudor era than "My Lady Jane." But despite its conventionality, it shares some similarities with its quirkier counterpart. Like Lady Jane Grey, the young Elizabeth is in a precarious position at court. After Henry VIII’s death, she loses whatever protection her volatile father offered her. She’s at the whims of those who would use her position to gain access to power, and those who are threatened by it and would therefore prefer to see her eliminated.

But "Becoming Elizabeth" stretches its gaze far beyond just the famous Tudor princess and eventual queen. Just like "My Lady Jane," it also takes the time to offer an interpretation of one of the more overlooked Tudor figures: Elizabeth’s stepmother and Henry VIII’s final wife, Catherine Parr. Overshadowed by her predecessors, especially those who met a sticky end, Parr often seems a mild character whose temperament allowed her to survive Henry. "Becoming Elizabeth" casts her in a much more interesting light as a master of manipulation in her own right.

'Good Omens'

Does "Good Omens" have anything to do with the Tudors? No. Does it match "My Lady Jane’s" unhinged energy beat for beat? Absolutely. "Good Omens," based on a novel written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, revolves around an angel and a demon (played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, respectively) who find themselves working together to prevent the Antichrist from bringing about the apocalypse.

Not only does it have an eccentric charm that will remind viewers of "My Lady Jane" and a storyline that is similarly peppered with fantasy elements, but it is also blessed with an irreverent narrator who brings plenty of personality to the proceedings. "Good Omens’" omniscient narrator is voiced by Frances McDormand as God, while "My Lady Jane" has Oliver Chris providing witty rejoinders and occasional quotes from ‘90s classic "Clueless."

'Galavant'

If there’s one thing "My Lady Jane" doesn’t do once in its entire season, it’s take itself seriously — a quality it shares with the musical fantasy comedy "Galavant." Starring Joshua Sasse, "Galavant" follows the titular knight on his hero’s journey to win back his lady love, who has been snatched up by the evil king. It was extremely silly, drawing as much inspiration from Monty Python as it did from classic Arthurian legend.

But despite its many charms, "Galavant" struggled to find an audience and only aired for two seasons – a real shame, considering the fact that it had the legendary Alan Menken on hand composing original music for the show. Let’s hope that its short series run is the one major quality it doesn’t share with "My Lady Jane."

'Merlin'

"My Lady Jane’s" version of Tudor England is not exactly typical; after all, this is a landscape in which a not insignificant portion of the population can transform into animals at will. In a similar vein, "Merlin" embraces fantasy elements to offer up an interpretation of Arthurian legend with a decidedly YA focus. Colin Morgan stars as teenage Merlin — a far cry from the wizened figure we usually get in these types of stories — who has just arrived at court.

Although he possesses magical abilities, he has to hide them, since King Uther (Anthony Stewart Head) has banned all witches and wizards from the kingdom of Camelot. But while his powers come at the cost of potential persecution, they become vital once he’s paired up with Prince Arthur (Bradley James); he uses them to save Arthur’s life in nearly every single episode. Much like the shapeshifting Ethians of "My Lady Jane," he has to hide who he really is or risk losing everything.

'Pushing Daisies'

No, "Pushing Daisies" doesn’t take place in England in the 1500s. But it does feature a roguishly handsome man with a curse he doesn’t see the full potential of, and a plucky heroine determined to help him find a way to grapple with his trials and tribulations. Plus, there’s simmering chemistry between the two leads, something that should be familiar to anyone watching "My Lady Jane."

"Pushing Daisies" stars Lee Pace as a baker with a unique gift: He can bring people back from the dead with a single touch, but if he touches them again, they die — and they stay dead this time. This is helpful when he tries at hand at some amateur police work, giving those who have died under mysterious circumstances one last opportunity to gain closure, but less so when he brings back his childhood sweetheart (Anna Friel) and has to avoid touching her so that he doesn't inadvertently kill her again. Full of equal parts whimsy and melancholy, "Pushing Daisies" has the same joyful energy that makes "My Lady Jane" so appealing.

Pushing Daisies" has the same joyful energy that makes "My Lady Jane" so appealing.

