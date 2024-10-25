Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

We're just one week out from Halloween, and horror's still got a hold on the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list right now.

That's not to say there's been no change on the list whatsoever; a new R-rated action-comedy had stolen the No. 1 spot earlier in the week, and now a brand-new spy thriller starring Kate Beckinsale has stormed straight into the no. 1 spot.

Of course, the most popular Prime Video movies aren't always the best watches; you only need look at the reviews for "Brothers" as proof that the latest No. 1 movie isn't exactly being lauded as a must-watch.

With that in mind, here are the three movies from the Prime Video top 10 (as of 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2024) that you should watch.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Monkey Man' (2024)

Monkey Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you like your action movies brutal, then "Monkey Man" (Dev Patel's directorial debut) deserves a spot on your Prime Video watchlist; it's a pulse-pounding action thriller that thrives thanks to the sheer grit and determination of its lead, who is content on throwing himself into ever-more-grim fight sequences, fueled mostly by constant, suppressed rage.

"Monkey Man" follows a man known only as Kid (played by Patel) who earns a meager living as a member of an underground fighting ring, where he's known for fighting in his ape mask. But when he discovers a way of to infiltrate the corrupt upper echelons of society, the Kid embarks on a quest for vengeance, seeking revenge on those who murdered his own mother and continue to exert control over the helpless public.

Watch "Monkey Man" on Prime Video now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'IF' (2024)

IF | Final Trailer (2024 Movie) - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

Okay, if you're not looking for intense thrills and/or chills, then "IF" is the best choice for you right now. "The Office" star-turned-director John Krasinski, rather surprisingly, followed his two "A Quiet Place" horror flicks with "IF", a family-friendly slice of fun all about never letting go of your inner child.

"If" revolves around Bea (Cailey Fleming), a youngster who moves into her grandmother's New York apartment while her father's awaiting major heart surgery in a nearby hospital, the same one where her mother passed away years earlier. While settling in, she encounters her eccentric new neighbor, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), and discovers she has the power to see other "IFs" (Imaginary Friends), who have been left behind after their original friends grew up, and she begins working with him to place these friends with new children.

Watch "IF" on Prime Video now

'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Terrifier 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Look, as someone who generally passes on blood and gore at the box office, "Terrifier" is far from my favorite franchise. What I can say is this: it's all but impossible to ignore Damien Leone's indie, uber-violent horror series.

"Terrifier 3" is currently scaring up a storm at the box office, and the predecessor, "Terrifier 2", has clung to a spot high in the Prime Video rankings for weeks now. The sequel sees the demonic killer Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) revived by some sinister entity and returning to wreak havoc on the town of Miles County all over again on Halloween night.. This second flick sees him crossing paths with his nemesis — and our final girl, Sienna (Lauren LaVera) — and her younger brother.

Watch "Terrifier 2" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Canary Black" "Brothers" "Infinite" "Terrifier 2" "Monkey Man" "Norbit" "Killer Heat" "Casper" "IF" "The Longest Yard"