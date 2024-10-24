'Good Omens' season 3 just got a bittersweet update — here's what we know

'Good Omens' just got some good news ... and some bad news.

According to Variety, season 3 of the Prime Video Neil Gaiman adaptation will go ahead, which is a relief to fans of the show like me. The story of the improbable friendship-bordering-on-romance between the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) has been a delight across the two seasons we've got so far.

Season 3 had already been greenlit as the show's final season. However, production for the show had been on pause since September in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman. Gaiman had both created the source material for "Good Omens — a book of the same name co-authored with the late Terry Pratchett — and served as a writer/executive producer on the show.

Now though, production has seemingly been given the green light again, but without Gaiman, who had previously offered to step back from the show. Variety says that production will resume in early 2025 in Scotland and Gaiman has been removed as an executive producer for the show's final episode.

That news should be a relief to Gaiman's accusers as well as the cast and crew, who can now proceed without the shadow of the accusations against Gaiman hanging over the production.

However, there is a bit of bad, or perhaps bittersweet news in that reporting. While we are still getting a season 3 for "Good Omens," it's now being truncated into a single 90-minute episode. Initially, it seems that the intention was to do a "full" season 3 (in this case six episodes) but with Gaiman's exit and/or accusations impacting production, that is no longer on the table.

Now it will be on the show's writers to tell a full story across those mere 90 minutes. I'm hopeful, as the show to this point has been well-received and enjoyable to watch. However, as we've seen with shows like "House of the Dragon" sometimes cutting out episodes can noticeably hurt a show.

