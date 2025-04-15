'Wheel of Time' star 'confident' the Prime Video series will return for season 4

"The Wheel of Time" season 3 finale is coming to Prime Video later this week, and the cast are hopeful that the epic fantasy saga isn't over just yet.

Speaking with our sister site, TechRadar, stars Josha Stradowski (who plays our Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor) and Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran) shared their hope for the show's future.

When TR asked if the two stars had heard about season 4 plans, Henney said: "We don't know much."

"Season three is something we're incredibly proud of. Watching it back, I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. I'm sure Josha will agree that this is the "The Wheel of Time" we set out to make."

Stradowski, however, had a more direct answer: "Yeah, we're confident that a fourth season will be greenlit]."

"When I was reading the book series, it wasn't until book four [The Shadow Rising, which season three is based on] that I thought 'Wow, okay, now I understand why so many copies have been sold'. I feel like season three is where we found our form, so we've all got our fingers firmly crossed", he adds.

Despite not having that official word, this is good news for fantasy fans like myself; it would be a shame to lose one of the best Prime Video shows, especially as it's only partway through adapting Robert Jordan's books.

Rosamund Pike calls for 'The Wheel of Time' renewal

Moraine (Rosamund Pike) and Rand (Josha Stradowski). (Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff / Prime Video)

It's clear there's a real appetite from the cast for the series to continue, as a similar sentiment was recently echoed by Rosamund Pike, who plays Moiraine Damodred.

Speaking with WTHRa few weeks ago, Pike said: "I really hope that we get to continue this journey because the fans deserve it, the books deserve it, and our actors deserve it."

With the series finale due to drop this Thursday, April 17, it seems likely that Amazon could make an official announcement about The Wheel of Time" season 4 imminently.

Admittedly, it took Amazon several months to reveal the fate of its other massive fantasy series, "The Rings of Power".

Season 2 came to an end in October 2024, but we only got official confirmation season 3 was happening in February of this year. Here's hoping that the wait for "Wheel of Time" news won't be quite so agonizing.

If "The Wheel of Time" season 3 has been your go-to show for the last few weeks, and you need something new to stream once it's over, be sure to check out our guide to the best fantasy shows on Prime Video for more streaming recommendations.