Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, the streaming service’s ever-rotating list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a great starting point. But don’t fall into the trap of assuming a high ranking in the list guarantees a quality watch.

In fact, it’s often quite the opposite. I track the Prime Video top 10 every single day and it’s far from uncommon for a skippable flick to find its way into the ranking. Case in point, the current No. 1 ranked movie is 2021’s “Infinite”, and this Mark Wahlberg sci-fi actioner holds a terrible 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes (and viewers only rated it a little higher at 34%).

So, to ensure you don’t waste your precious movie-watching time on a dud, I’m picking out the gems in the current Prime Video top 10 movies down below. One final note: This article is based on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Friday, November 8.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End’ (2024)

Adapted from the 2012 novel of the same name by Manel Loureiro, “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End” is a zombie movie set in Spain that sees our protagonist Manel (Francisco Ortiz) fend off hordes of the walking dead while attempting to come to terms with his tragic past. In this apocalyptic thriller, a deadly infection known as the TSJ Virus has swept across the planet, transforming those infected into aggressive, rabid zombie-like creatures.

Still grieving the death of his wife in a car accident, Manel ignores the local evacuation order and decides to bunker down in his home with only his grumpy cat for company. Adopting a new life as a scavenger, and using diving gear for protection, Manel must search for food and supplies among the ruins of his city, while also finding a reason to live beyond mere survival.

‘The Patriot’ (2000)

“The Patriot” is a historical epic set during the American Revolutionary War, and while it almost completely disregards historical accuracy (and I swear I’m not just pointing that out because I’m British!), it’s nevertheless a stirring war movie with plenty of drama and a strong cast that includes Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger and Jason Isaacs.

Benjamin Martin (Gibson) is a widowed farmer, who has taken up a pacifist position following his experience in the French and Indian War. When the Continental Army opts to take up arms against the British, he initially refuses to enlist, but when his oldest son Gabriel (Ledger) is captured by the enemy, Gibson is forced into the conflict and soon becomes a leading figure in the war effort.

‘Monkey Man’ (2024)

The directorial debut of Dev Patel is a stylish revenge thriller in the mold of “John Wick” and “The Raid”. Patel plays a young man who earns a meager living in an underground fighting ring, known for his signature gorilla mask, this nameless Kid hides a quiet fury that eventually boils over when he gets the chance to infiltrate the city’s elite circle. Set on a path of blood-soaked vengeance following a traumatic event in his childhood, the Kid is looking to settle a personal score.

Packing some of the best action sequences of the year, “Monkey Man” is an energetic action movie that really gets the adrenaline flowing. Though its narrative chops are a little half-baked, especially in the sluggish second act, the combative carnage is enough to make this an easy recommendation. It also marks Patel as a filmmaker to watch going forward.

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Infinite" (2021) "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" (2024) "Canary Black" (2024) "Brothers" (2024) "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" (2024) "Norbit" (2007) "The Longest Yard" (2005) "IF" (2024) " "The Patriot" (2000) "Monkey Man" (2024)