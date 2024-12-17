Netflix just got a new crime thriller show that's already hit the top 10 — and it could be your next binge-watch

Want to swap the holiday re-watches for a tense new crime thriller? Netflix has you covered.

On December 13 — the same day Netflix gifted us one of its most entertaining movies of the entire year — the streamer also added "1992", a six-part Spanish original series from filmmaker, Álex de la Iglesia ("My Fault", "30 Coins").

This gritty new show draws us into a fraught investigation that sees a widow and a haunted former police officer drawn together by death. Just days after its release, the series has already climbed into Netflix's Top 10 shows list, behind the likes of "La Palma", "The Madness", and "Black Doves".

Considering checking out "1992" out for yourself? Here's some more info about the new Netflix show so you can decide whether to add it to your watchlist or not.

What is '1992' about?

1992 | Tráiler oficial | Netflix España - YouTube Watch On

"1992" sees widow Amparo finding herself at the center of a crisis. After a mysterious explosion claims the life of her husband, Álvaro, Amparo (Marian Alvárez) is desperate for answers, and only has help from alcoholic ex-cop-turned-security guard, Richi (Fernando Valdivielso).

When she stumbled upon her husband's body, Amparo spotted a figurine of Curro, the mascot of Expo '92 in Seville, in the hand of another nearby body...and it was this bizarre find that connects Álvaro's death to a string of gruesome murders, all targeting people who worked at the Expo. Richi has his own connection to Álvaro and together, he and Amparo work together to get to the bottom of this sinister conspiracy.

In addition to Alvárez and Valdivielso, the "1992" cast also includes Victor Rivas, Carlos Santos, Paz Vega, and many more.

Should you stream '1992' on Netflix?

If you need a new thriller to suck you in, then "1992" might be the show for you. From what I have seen of the thriller so far, it's not offering anything drastically different from other shows of a similar ilk, though I'm still intrigued to learn what secrets lie in store.

I'm a couple of episodes in, and, in my opinion, "1992" lets itself down the most in its presentation. Visually, the whole show looks a tad desaturated and flat, and the editing choices are a little strange; too few cuts in one scene and way too many in another. I also wouldn't suggest streaming the dubbed version, as the English performers deliver the dialogue in a pretty stilted manner.

At the time of writing, there aren't many "1992" reviews online just yet — it doesn't yet have either a critic or audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — though the few that are don't sell the show too highly.

Collider's Erick Massoto gave "1992" a 4/10 rating, arguing that the series felt like "an overstretched episode of "Criminal Minds" because it wastes too much time before properly introducing us to the best part of the tale: its mysterious killer.

Likewise, Decider writer Joel Keller describes "1992" as "a pretty straightforward thriller" and says most of what you'll see in the show is "stuff we've seen before", meaning that whatever twists are in store might not be all that surprising.

If you need a dark new Netflix binge, I'd say "1992" seems to be a serviceable watch, though I doubt it'll make it onto your Top 10 favorite list. But if you're not convinced and still need something new to stream, we can help. Check out our guide to the best Netflix thriller miniseries or the overall round-up of the best Netflix shows for tons more help finding your next must-watch series.