Netflix's new dystopian sci-fi movie just dropped — and it feels like every other YA adaptation

Netflix has been busy rolling out a range of new movies this year, including the recent hit "Rebel Ridge", which is an incredibly effective action-thriller. One of the latest to land on the streaming service is "Uglies", a dystopian sci-fi film based on a popular young adult novel. With its high-concept premise and a familiar setting in the YA genre, it generated quite a buzz leading up to its release.

Joey King takes center stage in this futuristic dystopian movie, where enforced beauty standards shape society. I watched "Uglies" now that it’s available on Netflix, and while the movie has some intriguing elements, it didn't quite manage to stand out from the pack of other YA adaptations. That’s not to say it’s awful.

So, is it still worth watching? Here’s everything to know about "Uglies" and what critics are currently saying about it.

What is 'Uglies' about?

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The movie "Uglies" on Netflix is based on the young adult book by Scott Westerfeld. It’s set in a dystopian future where society forces everyone to undergo extreme cosmetic surgery at age 16 to become "Pretty." The procedure is meant to erase physical imperfections and ensure everyone fits a narrow definition of beauty, but it also comes with hidden consequences, such as controlling individuals' thoughts and behavior.

The protagonist, Tally Youngblood (Joey King), is on the verge of her transformation but starts to question the system when her friend Shay (Brianne Tju) decides to flee and avoid becoming a "Pretty." Tally is caught between loyalty to her friend and pressure from the authorities, who threaten her with exile unless she helps track Shay down.

I just couldn’t take 'Uglies' seriously — and critics seem to agree

"Uglies" brings a futuristic dystopian world to Netflix, but despite its promising setup, the movie struggles to carve out its own space and leaves much of its potential unrealized. The movie centers around enforced beauty standards and societal conformity, yet its treatment of these themes often comes across as too light-hearted for the gravity they warrant.

Most of the unseriousness comes down to the acting. While earnest, it doesn't quite manage to bring depth to the characters. King does have her shining moments as Tally, especially when she’s conflicted on whether to become "pretty" or accept that those standards are toxic. However, most of the time I could only envision her character Elle from "The Kissing Booth" (which isn’t great considering this isn’t a romantic comedy). So in all honesty, I didn’t care about any specific character, making it hard to take this movie seriously.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, I don’t love or hate it. "Uglies" still delivers a decent level of entertainment and remains somewhat watchable. It holds particular appeal for younger YA fans with its important message about beauty and self-worth. However, if you’re seeking a more immersive and impactful experience, I’d highly recommend diving into the book instead.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Uglies" doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but online reviews already seem to agree with my take. William Bibbiani from TheWrap said: "Something to fill a quota, not to be thought about or enjoyed, so that Netflix can tell their subscribers technically they have a new exclusive movie this week, quality be damned. And in this case quality was indeed damned."

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager agreed that it feels like every other YA adaptation: "To say that it’s a fourth-generation knock-off of myriad similar YA sagas that have come before it would be an understatement."

Again, I don’t love or hate it, so there are some positive takes I can get on board with. Brian Orndorf from Blu-ray commented on the action instead: "It’s not a rough sit, with director McG keeping the action coming and the exposition palatable as he aims to start something big with the source material." This is an opinion I also share since the movie has enough tension and stakes to make it entertaining.

Should you stream 'Uglies' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Uglies" may not be the most groundbreaking entry in the dystopian YA genre, and it doesn’t quite distinguish itself from similar movies like "The Maze Runner" or "Divergent." Its treatment of serious themes feels somewhat diluted, and the overall effect isn't as strong as I was expecting.

However, it still offers a measure of entertainment, particularly for younger YA fans or those looking for a lighter take on familiar themes. If you’re in the mood for a movie that combines common dystopian tropes of these popular franchises in a more accessible format, "Uglies" could be worth a watch.

Not feeling it? Read our take on the new gripping psychological thriller "Speak No Evil." We also have a guide on the top three movies worth watching in Netflix’s top 10 .

Stream “Uglies” on Netflix now.