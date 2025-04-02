Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

These 3 Netflix top 10 shows shouldn't be missed

(L-R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence
(Image credit: Netflix)

When you're in between Netflix shows, it's always tempting to look at what's trending for inspiration.

All the best streaming services, Netflix included, pack in tons of shows and movies to pick from, and while having that much choice is great, it can also make choosing what to watch next a very difficult decision indeed.

Sure, you can rely on the Netflix top 10 list as a guide, but you can't always guarantee that what's in the chart will definitely be worth watching.

This is exactly why we keep a close eye on the Netflix top 10 shows list and regularly surface three top streaming recommendations that you shouldn't skip. Right now, our recommendations are an impactful British miniseries, a heartfelt rom-com series, and a fun murder mystery from Shondaland.

You can find more info about all three shows below. Looking for even more streaming recommendations to help plan your viewing? Be sure to check out everything new on Netflix this April, too.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 12.30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Adolescence'

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Surprise: One of Netflix's most talked-about shows is still in the top 10 charts! Yes, British limited series "Adolescence" is still among some of the most popular shows on the streamer, weeks after release.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, this acclaimed, harrowing series centers on 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), a boy who is arrested on suspicion of murdering a girl at his school.

Across four episodes (each shot in one take), this critically acclaimed show details the lasting impact and different aspects of the investigation.

Watch "Adolescence" on Netflix now

''Survival of the Thickest

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Michelle Buteau's romantic comedy "Survival of the Thickest" is back for its sophomore season, meaning we can now catch up with her struggling single stylist, Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), and see how she's getting on.

After Mavis's life was blown up by her cheating partner the first time around, this second season follows her as she continues to try to make it as a stylist while navigating the ups and downs of life and love.

Her journey takes her to Rome to explore a relationship with Luca (Marouane Zotti), but as that doesn't work out the way she might hope (as you can see in the trailer), she heads back home for more challenges.

Watch "Survival of the Thickest" on Netflix now

'The Residence'

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

If you like getting sucked into murder mysteries (or you can't wait for "Knives Out 3" to arrive this year), then you're going to want to stream "the Residence".

This popular Shondaland series takes us inside the White House, where a murder has shattered what should be a grand evening.

During a State Dinner, Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) is murdered, and Netflix's new detective, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), is drafted in to pick out the culprit from the many, many guests in attendance.

Watch "The Residence" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

  1. "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer"
  2. "Adolescence"
  3. "The Residence"
  4. "WWE Raw"
  5. "Survival of the Thickest"
  6. "Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure"
  7. "Temptation Island"
  8. "The Lady's Companion"
  9. "Harlan Coben's Caught"
  10. "Million Dollar Secret"

