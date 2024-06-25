Netflix top 10 shows — Here are the 3 worth watching right now

The Netflix top 10 chart can be a great tool to help you keep on top of the streamer's biggest shows. As one of the biggest names in the streaming game, Netflix boasts an impressive, always-changing library of shows (it's the big reason we still rank it as one of the best streaming services).

The problem? That same Netflix Top 10 shows list might contain the buzziest shows on the platform, but these same titles aren't always the best on offer. That's where we at Tom's Guide come in.

Here, we've broken down the three best titles currently on the most-watched list as of Tuesday, June 25. Currently, that includes the streamer's flagship period drama, the final season of a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama, and a subversive crime drama about a vigilante serial killer.

If those don't sound like they'll suit you, and you need more streaming recommendations, check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming and everything new to Netflix this month. Otherwise, here are those top three must-watch shows.

'Bridgerton'

Chances are, you've already heard of "Bridgerton", but since the second half of "Bridgerton" season 3 premiered in mid-June, the show's been at the top of Netflix top 10, and it seems to be going nowhere fast.

In the show's third outing, Penelope Featherington's the talk of the town. As a new dating season dawns, Bridgerton matriarch Violet is helping Francesca make her debut. Having been left heartbroken at the Featherington ball after she overheard her crush, Colin Bridgerton, say he would never pursue her, she enters the new season determined to move on and find a match.

Now that he's back from his travels, Colin has a new lease on life, but notes that Penelope's giving him the cold shoulder. He offers to help tutor her in the ways of the marriage market... and in doing so, starts to grapple with whether they should be more than friends after all.

There's a clear appetite for more "Bridgerton", as the 2023 "Queen Charlotte" spinoff has also crept into the Netflix Top 10 shows, at the time of writing.

'Dexter'

"Dexter" has landed on Netflix, and has quickly claimed a spot in the Netflix Top 10. This thrilling crime drama originally ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013 and follows Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a Miami-based blood splatter expert who cracks cases with the Miami Metro Police Department.

The twist? His gig is a cover for the crimes he commits, as Morgan leads a secret double life as a vigilante serial killer. Guided by his 'dark passenger', Dexter (mostly) goes after worthwhile victims: criminals who have slipped through the justice system one way or another, using his forensic skills to execute them precisely and dumping them to avoid his secrets coming to light.

'Sweet Tooth'

Following the debut of "Sweet Tooth" season 3 earlier this month, this post-apocalyptic fantasy saga is now available to stream in full.

The show is set ten years on from a viral pandemic known as "The Sick" which caused society to collapse. Around the same time, human babies started being born as human-animal hybrids; fearing they could have been the cause or a consequence of the virus, other humans started to fear (or hunt) them.

Our adventure revolves around 10-year-old Gus, a part-human-part-deer hybrid who is hiding out in the wilderness with his father, "Pubba". After Pubba's death, Gus ends up heading on a cross-country journey to seek out his mother, with the help of Tommy Jepperd, a traveler who saves him from hunters when a fire breaks out at his home.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

