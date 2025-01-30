Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Netflix’s top 10 movies list is constantly shifting as new releases get added to the streaming service. But with several options to choose from, finding a movie actually worth watching can be overwhelming.

Of course, not every title in the top 10 ranking is a winner, which is why we’ve narrowed it down to three must-watch picks. This list includes a gripping thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy, a comedy-drama that's extremely relatable for anybody who has been in a long-term relationship, and a chaotic comedy that chronicles the backstage antics of the very first “Saturday Night Live" episode.

So, here are the top three movies in Netflix’s top 10 that deserve a spot on your watchlist. And if you're looking for even more streaming recommendations, check out everything new on Netflix in January 2025.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘The Menu’

Netflix just added a dark thriller that’s a must-watch if you love a deliciously twisted treat. “The Menu” doesn’t get nearly enough attention anymore, and that’s a shame because its dark humor and psychological tension will keep you on edge until the shocking conclusion. I won’t spoil too much but trust me when I say this one is wild from start to finish. Right now, it’s sitting at No. 8, but don’t be surprised if it climbs even higher in the coming days.

“The Menu” follows a group of wealthy guests who travel to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant run by the enigmatic and highly esteemed Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). As the meticulously curated multi-course meal unfolds, it becomes clear that the night is not just about fine dining. The guests, including Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her partner Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), soon realize that the experience is far more sinister than they anticipated.

‘You Hurt My Feelings’

A delightful comedy-drama was also added to Netflix recently, and it didn’t waste time crashing the top 10. “You Hurt My Feelings” is a clever and insightful exploration of the little white lies we tell to shield the ones we care about, and whether being brutally honest is always the right approach. It’s a scenario many can relate to, especially those in long-term relationships. There’s that universal feeling that your partner might be telling you what you want to hear rather than what they truly think.

“You Hurt My Feelings” centers around Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a successful writer who has always relied on the support of her husband, Don (Tobias Menzies). Their seemingly perfect marriage takes an unexpected hit when Beth overhears Don admitting that he doesn’t actually like her new book, despite always telling her he loves it. This revelation sends Beth spiraling, making her question not just her work but their entire relationship.

‘Saturday Night’

YouTube Watch On

Another recent addition to Netflix is the chaotic comedy “Saturday Night” from 2024. This movie offers a dramatized portrayal of the chaotic events leading up to the inaugural broadcast of NBC's “Saturday Night” (later known as “Saturday Night Live”). It might not have been a box office hit for Sony Pictures, but it's clearly catching the attention of viewers now that it's streaming on Netflix. In fact, it’s already one of the platform’s most popular movies. That fast-paced energy makes it an entertaining watch, and one I’d definitely recommend checking out. Even if you’re not too familiar with the real show’s history, it’s still sharp and engaging.

“Saturday Night” centers on Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle), as he navigates the backstage turmoil of assembling a groundbreaking live television show. The ensemble cast features portrayals of iconic figures such as Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and host George Carlin, showing the challenges and creative tensions that defined that pivotal night. While the movie captures the frenetic energy and excitement of the era, it takes creative liberties for dramatic effect.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Back in Action" (2025)

2. "Despicable Me 2" (2013)

3. "Scream VI" (2023)

4. "Saturday Night" (2024)

5. "Despicable Me" (2010)

6. "You Hurt My Feelings" (2023)

7. "Boss Baby" (2017)

8. "The Menu" (2022)

9. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

10. "Trolls Band Together" (2023)