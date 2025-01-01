15 top new movies and shows to watch in January 2024: 'Severance,' 'Night Agent,' 'Section 31' and more

The new year arrives with a bang — with a ton of new movies and shows to watch in January 2024. There's something for everyone among the titles premiering on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and other major streaming services.

With so much entertainment abundance, it's easy to feel a bit lost. That's why we've selected the biggest, buzziest and most interesting new shows and movies that you shouldn't miss this month. They include the second seasons of "Severance," "The Night Agent," "XO, Kitty" and "The Recruit," as well as the debuts of the Western thriller "American Primeval" and Denis Leary's comedy "Going Dutch."

Plus, this month's original movies include the spy comedy "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx and the rom-com "You're Cordially Invited" with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. Here's our guide on what to watch in January 2025.

‘Cunk on Life’ (Netflix)

Cunk On Life | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This one-off special follows Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) as she explores some of life's most complex concepts and questions. That means delving into topics like quantum physics, existentialism, nihilism, hedonism and other philosophical "isms," as well as subjects ranging from the Big Bang and biology to morals, meditation, art, and artificial intelligence – all with a special Cunk spin. It's almost like watching a "real" documentary, except the host and the subjects are meant to make you bust out laughing at how ill-informed they all are. If you enjoyed the shorter "Cunk" specials, you’ll probably love this long-form dive into silliness. - BV

Premieres Jan. 2 on Netflix

‘Going Dutch’ (Fox)

Going Dutch Season 1 Official Trailer | FOXTV - YouTube Watch On

Denis Leary returns to TV in a leading role for the first time since 2016’s FX’s “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.” He stars as U.S. Army Col. Patrick Quinn, a highly decorated combat commander who’s also an arrogant loudmouth. After an epically unfiltered rant, he’s reassigned to a new base in the Netherlands as punishment. After serving in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of an unimportant base with no weapons and no tactical purpose. It does have a bowling alley and the only fromagerie in the Army. Quinn tries to whip his new group of underdogs into shape — one of whom just happens to be his daughter. - KW

Premieres Jan. 2 on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ season 2 (AMC)

Mayfair Witches Season 2 | Official Trailer ft. Alexandra Daddario | Premieres January 5 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Here we go down the witches road again. The second season of this Anne Rice adaptation picks up after Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) unwittingly gave birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She’s determined to understand what he’s become — human or monster? — and find a way to fulfill her purpose as a healer. However, tragedy strikes and Rowan must put aside her personal quests to protect her family. - KW

Premieres Jan. 5 on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘American Primeval’ (Netflix)

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This might be Netflix’s first prestige TV drama of the year. "American Primeval" looks reminiscent of period Westerns like "The Revenant" and "Deadwood" and if it’s anywhere close to as good as the latter, it’ll be a hit. The show features an ensemble cast, though Taylor Kitsch nominally stars as Isaac, a troubled man who goes west in hopes of overcoming his demons. But a collision of cultures rounds out the rest of the cast, including Kim Coates as Mormon leader Brigham Young, Jai Courtney and Kyle Bradly Davis as ruthless trappers Virgil and Tilly and Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger, who runs the central outpost. It also features Derek Hinkey as Red Feather, leader of the warrior Wolf Clan, so conflict between the natives of the land and the intruding settlers is sure to be a major part of the story. Don’t miss this limited series this month on Netflix. — MM

Premieres Jan. 9 on Netflix

‘The Pitt’ (Max)

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Noah Wyle returns to the realm of medical dramas as Dr. Robby, who spends each episode of this new series navigating the unpredictable nature of the emergency room in a Pittsburgh hospital. Each installment is just a single hour of Dr. Robby's 15-hour shifts at the hospital, during which he witnesses deaths, challenges, triumphs and heartbreak alongside his medical team. “The Pitt” might be the next best thing since "ER" if you're looking for a medica drama to add to your watchlist. - BV

Premieres Jan. 9 on Max

‘The Traitors’ season 3 (Peacock)

The Traitors Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Time for a return trip to the Scottish Highlands for another season of deception and betrayals inflicted by low-level celebrities. Once again, Alan Cumming presides over the murder-mystery competition that pits 21 reality stars and public personalities against each other for a $250,000 prize. While the “Faithfuls” work together to increase the prize pot, while a few “Traitors” will eliminate them one by one. This year’s cast includes “Survivor” star Rob Mariano, “Vanderpump Rules” outcast Tom Sandoval, “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey, “Selling Sunset” real estate queen Chrishell Stause and English aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten. - KW

Premieres Jan. 9 on Peacock

‘Harley Quinn’ season 5 (Max)

Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are still going strong with a rock-solid relationship in the fifth season of "Harley Quinn.” But it's time for a little change. The dynamic duo find themselves in the heart of Metropolis, the iconic city known as the home of Superman, Lois Lane and the Daily Planet. As Harley and Ivy explore their new surroundings, they quickly realize that something sinister is brewing beneath the surface of the seemingly perfect city. All signs point to the involvement of the notorious Lex Luthor, his brilliant sister Lena Luthor and the formidable Brainiac. - BV

Premieres Jan. 16 on Max

‘XO, Kitty’ season 2 (Netflix)

XO, Kitty: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

To all the boys … and girls … Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is turning on her “do not disturb” message. Back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS, Kitty is determined to focus on her schoolwork and unraveling her mother’s past. Of course, romantic drama is bound to seep in here and there — especially when there are new hotties in the hallways. Kitty once again finds herself juggling her love life, studies and her mom-quest. Fortunately, a familiar face arrives to give her a boost: Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky! - KW

Premieres Jan. 16 on Netflix

‘Severance’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It’s been almost three years since the series premiere of “Severance,” but we’re finally back at Lumon Industries. In season 1, we met Mark S., Dylan G., Irving B. and Helly R., employees at the enigmatic corporation. There, their “Innies” work on mysterious tasks, totally unaware of the outside world. When they leave, their “Outies” take over and they go resume their normal lives without any memory of work. At the end of season 1, the Innies briefly revealed to the world the horrible truth of what the severance process really means, and in season 2, we’ll see the consequences and fallout for both the group’s Innies and Outies. — MM

Premieres Jan. 17 on Apple TV Plus

‘Back in Action’ (Netflix)

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Back in Action" is notable for two reasons. One, it marks the official return of movie star Cameron Diaz, who has been retired since 2014. Two, it is the movie Jamie Foxx was shooting when he had his medical emergency in 2023. They had to use doubles to complete his shots, but I’m hopeful that won’t be noticeable. This action comedy stars Diaz and Foxx as CIA spies Emily and Matt, who are suddenly thrust out of quiet suburban parent life and back into the spy game after their cover is blown. At minimum, “Back in Action” should be a fun time, but with a supporting cast of Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott, it might actually be good, too. — MM

Premieres Jan. 17 on Netflix

‘The Night Agent’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This action thriller was a surprise hit for Netflix last year, so if you haven’t watched the first season yet, start binging now. "The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who works as the Night Action telephone operator in the White House. In theory, nobody should ever call the line, but former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luiciane Buchanan) calls Peter in a panic when her her aunt and uncle are shockingly murdered. From that moment, Peter and Rose are thrown into a conspiracy surrounding a potential mole at the highest levels of the U.S. government. In season 2, Peter and Rose are caught up in a new conspiracy with a possibly traitorous CIA agent. — MM

Premieres Jan. 23 on Netflix

‘Star Trek: Section 31’ (Paramount Plus)

Michelle Yeoh ate up every scene she was in on “Star Trek: Discovery,” so it’s only fitting that her character, Captain/Empress Georgiu, would headline this new series based on the secret section that operates outside the rules in order to preserve the Federation. The series also stars Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”), Humberly Gonzalez (“Ginny & Georgia”), and Kacel Rohl (“Hannibal”). Given that “Lower Decks” just ended and we don’t know when season 3 of “Strange New Worlds” is going to launch in 2025, this should help tide Trekkers over for a while.

Premieres Jan. 24 on Paramount Plus

‘Mythic Quest’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

The fourth season of this gamer comedy is less of a reset and more of a new level that builds on what came before. Last we saw the “heroes,” they had split off in different directions. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) took their rejected Playpen software to MythicQuest, as David (David Hornsby) was sorely in need of fresh ideas. But Dana (Imani Hakim), Brad (Danny Pudi) and Jo (Jessie Ennis) formed their own rival studio. Now, they will all face new challenges in the ever-changing video game landscape — all while trying to maintain a better work-life balance (ha!). - KW

Premieres Jan. 29 on Apple TV Plus

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ (Prime Video)

You're Cordially Invited - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in this rom-com in which two weddings have been booked at a venue on the same weekend, which can only mean one thing: disaster. Witherspoon is the sister of one bride and Ferrell is the father of the other, and they're joined by an ensemble cast, including Jack McBrayer as the well-meaning but bumbling hotelier responsible for the double booking. Of course, both families will have to team up to cobble together some semblance of a great wedding for everyone involved, but the real question is how (and if) they'll pull it off - BV

Premieres Jan. 30 on Prime Video

‘The Recruit’ season 2 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The CIA’s bright new lawyer will find himself in another high-stakes, life-threatening espionage situation — this time in South Korea. Last we saw Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), he had witnessed a former asset get shot by her daughter. He’ll have to think and move fast to survive, but there’s no rest or relaxation in store. Instead, Owen will face a new challenge that forces him to partner with Korean intelligence agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo of “Past Lives”). As they dig into the case, it soon reveals that a bigger threat might be coming from inside the CIA. - KW

Premieres Jan. 30 on Netflix