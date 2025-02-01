Netflix just got one of the best crime thrillers I’ve ever watched — and viewers rate it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix just added 2019’s “Queen & Slim” to its movie library and I’m experiencing a mixture of emotions. Part of me is pleased this phenomenal crime thriller may enjoy a deserved resurgence in interest, but it’s also resurfaced the rage I felt the first time I saw it in theaters.

Now for the record, my rage wasn’t because of the film’s quality. As I’ve already noted, “Queen & Slim” is a truly mesmerizing awards-worthy movie. It’s a road trip flick every Netflix subscriber should experience. But it’s also politically charged and doesn’t shy away from displaying the prejudice and discrimination that remains present in America.

So, if you’re looking for a crime thriller that will effortlessly engage you, but also one with something important to say, “Queen & Slim” is a clear frontrunner for the one Netflix movie you need to watch this weekend. Here’s why it’s such a vital movie…

What is ‘Queen & Slim’ about?

Queen & Slim - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) are two regular people enduring a mediocre first date. It’s pretty clear the two have no romantic future. At the end of the night, Slim offers to drop Queen at her home. Both know that this first encounter will be their one and only.

During the drive, they are pulled over by a police officer for what seems a minor traffic violation. Without justifiable reason, the cop demands to search Slim’s vehicle and his person, and the situation rapidly escalates until Slim finds himself forced to shoot the officer in self-defense.

Knowing they won’t be given a fair chance to tell their side of the story, Queen and Slim make the rash decision to go on the run, and soon become fugitives when footage of their confirmation with the officer goes viral. With the authorities closing in, Queen and Slim begin to develop feelings for each other but escape may prove impossible.

‘Queen & Slim’ is a fugitive thriller with purpose

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

Like any good movie centered on two characters on the run from the law, “Queen & Slim” gets good mileage from the inherent tension that comes from when your protagonists are fugitives. Every moment Queen and Slim spend out in the open feels dangerous, and when a massive $500,000 bounty is placed on their heads they can't trust anybody.

The duo’s struggles to evade the cops feel utterly believable because of Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith's sterling work in the leading roles. Queen and Slim are interesting characters on their own, but when brought together in such a high-stakes situation, they shine as a “Bonnie and Clyde” style duo. Of course, the great injustice in this case is they acted in self-defense and only fled the scene out of self-preservation.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

It’s hard not to get angry at several points in “Queen & Slim.” The movie isn’t afraid to highlight the injustice of the situation, and it never demonizes the central pair for their actions. Even when they are forced to commit actual crimes in their attempts to escape the cops, they are portrayed as sympathetic and the real victims. And their plight feels harrowing and has only become more impactful due to real-world events.

The entire movie is captivating, but it builds to a third act that has stayed with me for more than five years at this point. And while I’m eager to avoid spoilers, what I will say its grand finale is powerful and ends the movie with a sequence that will burn itself deep into your memory.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

The movie also resonated with critics, scoring a strong 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, enough for a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval. However, this is a case where viewers were even more impressed. “Queen & Slim” holds a very strong 92% score on RT’s Popcornmeter, which is the site’s extremely corny (and yes, pun 100% intended there) name for its audience score.

Viewers have labeled the movie “really captivating”, and praised it for it being “unapologetic, raw and vivid.” One viewer even declares that “Queen and Slim” is their “favorite movie of all time.” And it’s worth pointing out, RT’s viewer score comes from more than 10,000 reviews.

Stream ‘Queen & Slim’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

In all the above praise, I have even talked about the work of director Melian Matsoukas. The filmmaker — who was making her feature debut with “Queen & Slim” — has a tight grip on the movie and manages to capture every side of the eponymous pair's tragic love story. There are plenty of heart-in-mouth moments but also tender scenes as their intense experience brings them closer together, and eventually, they begin to fall for each other.

“Queen & Slim” certainly isn’t a crime thriller I would ever classify as a breezy watch. Its topical themes and sobering perspective on modern society are too heavy for that, but it’s most definitely a new to Netflix movie you should stream. It’s impeccably well made, and the furthest thing from a disposable thrill ride like some of its genre contemporaries.

Watch "Queen & Slim" on Netflix now