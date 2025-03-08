'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' just crashed Netflix's top 10 movies — and it's a hilarious, heartfelt adventure

After an underwhelming performance at the box office, "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" seems to be finally finding its audience since landing on Netflix on February 26.

The Chris Pine-led fantasy action comedy has cracked Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies, briefly going toe-to-toe with "Venom: The Last Dance" for the top spot. Even if you've never rolled a D20 before (or don't have a clue what that is), those who enjoy grand adventures that don't take themselves too seriously should definitely add this to their watchlist. I promise you won't regret it.

I don't play Dungeons and Dragons much myself, but my husband does. So when "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hit theaters back in 2023, I let myself be dragged along because he absolutely needed that D20 popcorn bucket (which even I'll admit is pretty sick.)

I went in with tempered expectations, expecting plenty of references to fly right over my head. What I didn't expect was for it to become one of my favorite movies of the year.

"Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is an absolute delight that's overflowing with charm, razer-sharp writing, thrilling action, and twists I genuinely didn't see coming. It's clear everyone involved had a blast making this movie, and Chris Pine surprised me with how capably he handled a more comedic role.

Plus, with Netflix developing a live-action Dungeons and Dragons show, it's the perfect movie to whet your appetite for more fantasy adventures.

Here's everything you need to know about "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and why it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

What is 'D&D: Honor Among Thieves' about?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

From directors/screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" begins with a roguish bard Edgin (Chris Pine) and his no-nonsense barbarian friend Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) behind bars after a heist goes south.

Once the duo escapes through rather...unconventional means (RIP Jarnathan), he assembles a ragtag crew — including insecure sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) and the shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) — to go on a quest to save his daughter and retrieve a lost relic. Along the way, they also cross paths with a paladin Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) who is entirely too OP for the party and delivers some of the best gags in the whole movie.

All told, it's a fairly standard premise, but its solid comedic performances, smart writing, and action-packed fighting sequences make it worth watching. Honestly, it's just so dang fun that I defy anyone to sit through this movie without cracking a smile at least once.

It's also packed with easter eggs for longtime D&D fans to enjoy, with everything from lore-accurate monster re-creations to the 1980s animated series getting cameos.

'D&D: Honor Among Thieves' reviews — critics love this goofball fantasy romp

Every Time a Plan BACKFIRES in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

I'm far from the only viewer impressed with "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Though the movie floundered in theaters, earning an underwhelming $208.2 million on a budget of around $150 million, it wasn't because of weak review scores.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an impressive 91% score from critics and 92% from audiences, which is a testament to its overall quality.

"Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez have terrific buddy-movie chemistry in a fantasy film that deftly balances high-stakes action, warm drama and clever comedy," said Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times. Decider called it "popcorn japery in fine form" and "a relentlessly funny fantasy lark."

"The same unpredictability that allows the tabletop game to feel exciting and real occurs throughout the film, making it stand out from its action-comedy counterparts," said Olivia McCormack of the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, among viewers, it's solidified its status as a cult favorite in the years since its lackluster release in theaters.

Stream 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're looking for weekend watches, I encourage you to give "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" a chance. Regardless of whether you've ever played the tabletop RPG it's based on, there's plenty of meat on the bone for everyone to enjoy, and its comedic performances will leave you in stitches.

Looking for something a little more heart-pounding than side-stitching? Netflix also has a warped new thriller "Delicious" that's worth adding to your watchlist. Or for even more streaming recommendations, check out our guide to everything new added to Netflix in March 2025.

Stream 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honro Among Thieves' on Netflix now.