Netflix just got one of the best sci-fi franchises ever — and you can binge-watch all 3 movies now

Growing up, few things could match the excitement of a "Back to the Future" marathon on a lazy Sunday afternoon. They aren't just movies; they are a journey through time that I eagerly take part in, again and again, never getting sick of it. So, imagine my delight when I discovered that Netflix, one of the best streaming services , recently added the entire "Back to the Future" trilogy to its line-up.

This means that whether you’re a long-time fan like me or a newcomer ready to experience one of the greatest sci-fi franchises ever, you can now binge-watch all three movies from the comfort of your couch. There's something truly magical about revisiting Hill Valley, seeing the iconic clock tower, and watching Marty navigate the past, present, and future. The humor, the heart, the unforgettable characters — it all feels like reconnecting with old friends.

Trust me, there's no better way to spend a weekend than diving into the world of "Back to the Future". If you need a refresher or have simply never heard of this franchise before (where have you been?), then here are all the details…

What is ‘Back to the Future’ about?

The "Back to the Future" franchise, beginning with the first movie, follows teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), who accidentally travels from 1985 to 1955 in a DeLorean time machine built by his friend, Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Llyod). Marty accidently stops his parents from meeting, risking his own existence, and must ensure they fall in love while also finding a way back to his timeline.

In part two, Marty and Doc travel to 2015 to prevent a future disaster but inadvertently create an alternate 1985 where Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) is powerful. They must return to 1955 to restore the original timeline and get their lives back to normal.

Then we have the western setting of part three, which sees Marty traveling all the way back to 1885 to rescue Doc, who is stranded in the Old West. Facing challenges like a showdown with Biff's ancestor, they work to return to the 1980s, with Doc also finding love along the way.

This classic franchise has had such a significant cultural impact, with memorable characters, iconic lines, and the DeLorean time machine becoming symbols of the sci-fi genre. And it's praised for its fun storytelling, humor, and emotional depth, making it a trilogy loved by fans around the world (including me).

‘Back to the Future’ is filled with heart and humor

"Back to the Future" is one of those franchises that has genuine heart. The emotional core of all three movies lies in their focus on family, friendship, and teenage troubles. Since I watched these movies when I was younger (and binge-watched them several times growing up), those themes truly resonated with me.

We can’t ignore the bond between Marty and Doc Brown though, right? Their friendship is another source of warmth that comes from mutual respect, loyalty, and genuine care for each other. Doc's dedication to helping Marty return home, often putting his friend's safety above his own, shows the true strength of their friendship.

Along with the heart comes the humor. This classic franchise combines witty dialogue, physical comedy, and situational irony when Marty has to face his young parents in the past. Doc Brown’s eccentric personality and dramatic exclamations, like his famous "Great Scott!" quote, also makes the movies that much more comedic.

A classic franchise that feels like home

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If someone asked me what my favorite sci-fi franchise is, I would say “Alien”, but sometimes I’m not in the mood for horror (no matter how much I adore the haunted house in space vibes). This is when I’ll lean on a classic franchise like “Back to the Future”, which has always felt like home to me because it blends adventure with genuine emotional moments.

Watching Marty navigate the challenges of time travel, I see a bit of myself in his journey — his loyalty to his family and friends. There's something incredibly comforting about the way the franchise focuses on building real connections. And that all comes down to simply being human.

What truly makes "Back to the Future" feel like home, though, is the warmth of its characters and their relationships. Marty’s bond with Doc Brown is a beautiful portrayal of friendship that transcends time itself. Their adventures together, full of challenges and enjoyment, mirror the ups and downs we all experience with those we care about (and life in general). Every time I watch these movies, it’s like catching up with old friends who remind me of the importance of loyalty, courage, and a good sense of humor.

In a way, "Back to the Future" is more than just a movie series to me; it’s a comforting reminder of the timeless values that make life meaningful. It’s a place I can always return to, knowing I’ll find laughter, warmth, and a story that feels like home.