Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
These 3 shows are a must-watch this week
There is no shortage of options when it comes to what you should watch from the Hulu top 10 shows. It's one of the many reasons Hulu is one of the best streaming services around.
This week, I've picked three shows trending in the top 10 worth checking out now.
One of these is the new limited series "Good American Family," powered by performances from Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo. There's also a new show from magician David Blaine and a popular network drama trending on Hulu right now, both of which are a must-watch.
So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.
This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, March 26.
BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10
'Good American Family'
“Good American Family” stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett and Mark Duplass as her husband, Michael. This seemingly ordinary American couple adopts a Ukrainian girl, Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid), who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism.
But what should be a heartwarming story takes a sickening turn when the Barnetts, who already have three biological children, decide to abandon Natalia, claiming that she is an adult masquerading as a child. Don't miss this limited series, and start watching the first three episodes now.
Watch on Hulu
'David Blaine Do Not Attempt'
Magician David Blaine has a flair for the extraordinary. But in this six-part documentary, he's taking inspiration from other thrill seekers with incredible talents.
"David Blaine Do Not Attempt" takes Blaine from Brazil to South Africa to the Arctic circle, performing stunts with bees, snakes and knives jammed up his nose. If you love a thrilling docuseries, start streaming the entire first season right now.
Watch on Hulu
'The Rookie'
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. When the show begins, he's a 45-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania looking for a new direction in life.
After helping stop a local bank robbery, he finds his new calling — to become a cop. He moves to Los Angeles to pursue his new calling, because the LAPD is one of the few places that will let a 45-year-old become a rookie officer.
Now in season 7, John is the one training rookies for the LAPD. Episode 11 just dropped on Hulu this week, so check it out now, then catch up with the rest of the series on Hulu if you haven't already.
Watch on Hulu
HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW
- "American Idol"
- "Good American Family"
- "Anora"
- "David Blaine Do Not Attempt"
- "The Kardashians"
- "9-1-1"
- "General Hospital"
- "Grey's Anatomy"
- "The Rookie"
- "Family Guy"
- "ABC 20/20"
- "The Bachelor"
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Monster Hunter"
- "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks"
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
Here's what he's been watching lately:
Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.
