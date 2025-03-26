Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now

published

These 3 shows are a must-watch this week

Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
(Image credit: Disney / Ser Baffofor)
There is no shortage of options when it comes to what you should watch from the Hulu top 10 shows. It's one of the many reasons Hulu is one of the best streaming services around.

This week, I've picked three shows trending in the top 10 worth checking out now.

One of these is the new limited series "Good American Family," powered by performances from Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo. There's also a new show from magician David Blaine and a popular network drama trending on Hulu right now, both of which are a must-watch.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, March 26.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Good American Family'

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

“Good American Family” stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett and Mark Duplass as her husband, Michael. This seemingly ordinary American couple adopts a Ukrainian girl, Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid), who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism.

But what should be a heartwarming story takes a sickening turn when the Barnetts, who already have three biological children, decide to abandon Natalia, claiming that she is an adult masquerading as a child. Don't miss this limited series, and start watching the first three episodes now.

Watch on Hulu

'David Blaine Do Not Attempt'

David Blaine Do Not Attempt | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube David Blaine Do Not Attempt | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube
Watch On

Magician David Blaine has a flair for the extraordinary. But in this six-part documentary, he's taking inspiration from other thrill seekers with incredible talents.

"David Blaine Do Not Attempt" takes Blaine from Brazil to South Africa to the Arctic circle, performing stunts with bees, snakes and knives jammed up his nose. If you love a thrilling docuseries, start streaming the entire first season right now.

Watch on Hulu

'The Rookie'

The Rookie Season 7 Trailer (HD) Nathan Fillion series - YouTube The Rookie Season 7 Trailer (HD) Nathan Fillion series - YouTube
Watch On

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. When the show begins, he's a 45-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania looking for a new direction in life.

After helping stop a local bank robbery, he finds his new calling — to become a cop. He moves to Los Angeles to pursue his new calling, because the LAPD is one of the few places that will let a 45-year-old become a rookie officer.

Now in season 7, John is the one training rookies for the LAPD. Episode 11 just dropped on Hulu this week, so check it out now, then catch up with the rest of the series on Hulu if you haven't already.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

  1. "American Idol"
  2. "Good American Family"
  3. "Anora"
  4. "David Blaine Do Not Attempt"
  5. "The Kardashians"
  6. "9-1-1"
  7. "General Hospital"
  8. "Grey's Anatomy"
  9. "The Rookie"
  10. "Family Guy"
  11. "ABC 20/20"
  12. "The Bachelor"
  13. "Abbott Elementary"
  14. "Monster Hunter"
  15. "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks"
