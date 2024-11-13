Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list down to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. Dramas dominate the top 10 right now, with most about first responders or medical professionals and our picks are going to be no different. Most of these are going to be familiar names, but there is one new show in the mix.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Nov. 13.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'9-1-1'

From acclaimed TV producer Ryan Murphy, "9-1-1" follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. Notable for its large ensemble cast this show still brings some star power thanks to the incredible Angela Bassett. She stars as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby Nash, an LAFD station captain.

"9-1-1" doesn't reinvent the procedural drama. In fact, it might not even make it into the procedural drama Mount Rushmore — admittedly a genre loaded with hits. But in terms of what's currently on TV, it might just be the best procedural drama on network TV.

Watch on Hulu

'Grey's Anatomy'

Like "9-1-1," this show is notable for its ensemble cast. Honestly, most shows would covet the cast members who have already left "Grey's Anatomy," which is a list that includes Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl and Patrick Dempsey among others.

But now in season 21, "Grey's Anatomy" still lists Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey at the top of the call sheet. And it still follows the personal and professional lives of the medical staff at the surgical fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, though it's now named Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Season 21, episode 7 releases tomorrow (Nov. 14), so start watching now to catch up.

Watch on Hulu

'Doctor Odyssey'

If "9-1-1" isn't your speed, don't worry. It's not the only procedural in the Hulu top 10. "Doctor Odyssey" is a medical procedural and it stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman. Max is hired to work as the ship's doctor on the luxurious cruise ship The Odyssey, captained by Robert Massey (Don Johnson). Max's team is a small one, comprising only himself and a pair of nurses.

But that small team has some big drama. Nurse Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) starts having a secret relationship with Max. However, the other nurse (Sean Teale) secretly has a crush on Avery. Is this a love triangle or unrequited love? You'll have to start watching to find out.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"9-1-1" "Bob's Burgers" "ABC 20/20" "Grey's Anatomy" "9-1-1: Lone Star" "General Hospital" "Doctor Odyssey" "Abbott Elementary" "Poolman" "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail" "Why Him?" "High Potential" "Madagascar" "The Golden Bachelorette" "The End We Start From"