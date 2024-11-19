Hulu top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

The week has some great movies in the top 10. There's a new hit from the film festival circuit that just about everyone loves climbing up the list and it's not the only new movie in the top 10. However, our third and final movie is a classic, and you won't want to miss it. So without further ado, here are the top picks worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, November 19.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Thelma' (2024)

Thelma - Official Trailer | June Squibb, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey, Fred Hechinger - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a fun new movie to watch, "Thelma" is an excellent choice. This comedy-drama stars June Squibb as Thelma, a wonderful grandmother who is one day scammed out of $10,000 by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson Danny (Fred Hechinger).

That's not stopping Thelma. Her family is panicking and panicked and the police are refusing to help, but this grandma's still got it. Sure, she's 93 and most of her friends are dead or gone. But she still has Ben, a friend Thelma has largely ignored since her late husband's death, and they've got a scooter. Don't miss "Thelma" and this adventure of one grandmother trying to get her money back.

'The Honorable Shyne' (2024)

The Honorable Shyne | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Moses “Shyne” Barrow was a rising star in the New York hip-hop scene. The protégé of the now infamous Sean Combs, his career was cut short after a nightclub shooting that resulted in his arrest, somewhat questionable conviction and ultimately deportation back to his home country of Belize in 2009 after serving nine years of his 10-year prison sentence.

After his deportation, Shyne continued to produce music. But he also began a transformation that included a formal conversion to Orthodox Judaism, a process he had begun during his prison sentence. This personal transformation continues today, with Shyne now an elected member of the Belize House of Representatives and Leader of the Opposition, a powerful role in the House. Watch "The Honorable Shyne" to examine the rise, fall and remarkable rise again of Shyne Barrow.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Official Trailer 1 (2003) HD - YouTube Watch On

Chances are you've heard of this movie. But just in case, here's the rundown. "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, formerly of the Black Pearl. Marooned by his mutinous crew, he makes his way to Port Royal, Jamaica, where he promptly is arrested for piracy despite having just saved the Governor's (Jonathan Pryce) daughter Elizabeth (Keira Knightley).

But Jack isn't long for prison. That night, his mutinous crew led by its new Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) attacks the port city to steal a cursed gold piece Elizabeth stole from her childhood friend Will (Orlando Bloom) — and kidnaps Elizabeth. Will, in love with her, teams up with Jack, freeing him from prison to chase after Barbossa and the Black Pearl. This movie is a classic, so feel free to watch it on Hulu this week.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"9-1-1" "ABC 20/20" "Thelma" "Grey's Anatomy" "High Potential" "Doctor Odyssey" "Abbot Elementary" "The Honorable Shyne" "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" "Love Island: Australia" "Say Nothing" "The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth" "Hell's Kitchen" "The Golden Bachelorette" "9-1-1: Lone Star"