Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. There are some familiar names, including "9-1-1: Lone Star," but a new arrival on the streaming service is surging up the list. It's a new comedy that's garnering largely reviews from critics, so read on to see what your next binge-watch on Hulu is going to be.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Nov. 20.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

If you regularly read our breakdowns of the Hulu top 15, you've seen "9-1-1: Lone Star" come up before. The "9-1-1" spin-off series is consistently a major hit on the platform, unsurprising given that the original show created by Ryan Murphy is also quite popular.

Like in "9-1-1," this show focuses on the lives of first responders. But in "9-1-1: Lone Star," the show has moved to Austin, Texas, and focuses on a new cast of characters. Rob Lowe, a firefighter captain who has come to Texas after rebuilding the team in New York that he lost on September 11, 2001, leads the call sheet of this ensemble cast. It's currently in its fifth and final season and episode 8 just hit Hulu this week.

'Interior Chinatown'

"Interior Chinatown" stars Jimmy O. Yang ("Silicon Valley") as Willis Wu. Willis is a character actor stuck doing background roles in a police procedural. One day he accidentally witnesses a crime and — shockingly — is thrust into the spotlight. But as he investigates, Willis gets thrown into a conspiracy of family secrets and Chinatown's criminal underground.

The reviews for the show — available to binge now in its entirety — are largely positive, though some say the Taika Waiti-produced show sometimes misses the mark. Based on Charles Yu's novel of the same name, and created and written by Yu himself, this show stars a ton of underrated actors and is worth a watch.

'Rescue: HI-Surf'

"Rescue: HI-Surf" will feel familiar to fans of shows like "9-1-1: Lone Star." An episodic drama with procedural elements, it is no surprise that this show has become a hit for Fox and Hulu. After all, if there's one thing network TV loves it's a procedural drama.

Originally meant for Max, "Rescue: HI-Surf" follows an ensemble cast portraying lifeguards on the North Shore of O'ahu, Hawaii. In the summer months, the beaches are pristine and calm, but when winds pick up the North Shore produces some of the most killer waves on Earth. Episode 9, "Aftermath," just premiered this week, so catch up now.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"9-1-1: Lone Star" "interior Chinatown" "Rescue: HI-Surf" "9-1-1" "General Hospital" "The Honorable Shyne" "High Potential" "What We Do in the Shadows" "Grey's Anatomy" "Drugstore June" "ABC 20/20" "Thelma" "Abbott Elementary" "Doctor Odyssey" "Love Island: Australia"