This one ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 story is really starting to drag the show down

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2!

If you look through any of the articles I've written about the second season of "House of the Dragon," you'll know that I've been a big fan of what the team has produced.

Just a few weeks ago I said episode 2 contained one of the best "Game of Thrones" scenes ever, and even when it felt like "House of the Dragon' season 2 was losing momentum, the Dance of the Dragons then delivered that climactic dragon duel between Rhaenys (Eve Best), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Last week's episode was certainly a quieter, more emotional installment, but it still had its moments. But after episode 6, even I've got to admit that Daemon Targaryen's extended visit to Harrenhal is starting to drag the show down. Now I'll preface this argument by saying that the sixth episode was hardly devoid of action, which is probably why I feel like this particular plot thread stands out so much.

In episode 6, we see Rhaenyra and Mysaria have started stoking civil unrest in King's Landing (and sharing a passionate kiss in Dragonstone). Plus, the Queen begins her search for new dragonriders ... though Steffon Darklyn falls foul of Seasmoke, the same dragon later seen chasing Addam of Hull outside of Spicetown.

Elsewhere, Jason Lannister musters his forces for the Greens' war effort and Rhaena learns that Lady Arryn has kept a big secret from her: a wild dragon is causing trouble up in the Vale, and Prince Regent Aemond is currently hard at work securing the crown for himself. To do so, he dismisses his own mother from the Small Council, and immediately starts painfully intimidating his now-conscious brother into staying silent so he can stay in charge.

But amidst all that, we have to suffer. Even though these episodes have been driven by terrific acting, have included surprise cameos from ex-stars — earlier in the season, it was the return of Milly Alcock, and this week we saw Daemon reunited with Viserys (Paddy Considine) — and have been home to some great comic exchanges (I love Sir Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong), every time we head back to Harrenhal, it feels like the brakes slam on and the show grinds to a halt.

On the one hand, I recognize that Daemon's stay at the castle has been important for his development. The curse of Harrenhal has had a big impact on him, to the point that he's willing to ask Alys Rivers for advice instead of just fleeing the grounds. Learning that Alys had "plied her craft" and Lord Grover had passed moved him to tears, a remarkable moment of weakness for the firebrand, self-sure figure.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/HBO)

All that said, I just can't shake the feeling that these diversions are meshing with the rest of the show. There's so much happening in Westeros, yet we keep being ushered from the frontlines of the Dance of Dragons or the council chambers to see Daemon unravel just a little bit more or learn a very small amount about his inner life.

These sequences, mysterious though they are, are starting to feel repetitive, and having quite so many of them crop up in so many episodes of the series is really starting to feel more like filler that's detracting from goings-on elsewhere in Westeros.

I remain optimistic that this sub-story will build to a suitably dramatic conclusion. Daemon, after all, has to return for future battles, and in his changed state, he and Caraxes are bound to bolster Rhaenyra's forces in a big way. But I just wish they weren't taking up quite as much space in such a small season, as they're starting to make the pace feel uneven.