Here's the cheapest way to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2

Looking for the cheapest way to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2? Don't worry, the answer to that question is a simple one. In fact, of all the contenders for our guides to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives, only one offers you new episodes of "Yellowstone" — including the series finale on December 15 — for less than $30 a month. But the answer might be one you don't expect.

Philo is the by far the cheapest way to stream new episodes of "Yellowstone," but we don't talk about it much. That's because Philo doesn't typically make our shortlist of ways to cut the cord due to a notable lack of popular channels. If you want ESPN or local news channels, it won't be the cord-cutting solution for you.

However, if you want the Paramount Network, which is the home to the upcoming final five episodes of "Yellowstone," Philo has you covered. Not only that, but it will give you Paramount Network, and a host of other channels for just $28 a month. You even get a seven-day free trial so you can test Philo before committing. That's long enough to even watch one of the final "episodes" of Yellowstone for free.

Philo subscription: $28 at Philo Get a 7-day free trial today!

Philo is the cheapest way to cut the cord and watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2. It has less features and channels than many of its competitors, but you get a 7-day free trial to see if Philo is right for you. So subscribe now and enjoy Paramount Network, AMC and more right now.

But Paramount Network isn't the only reason to sign up for Philo. While it does miss out on some channels that are must-haves for some cord-cutters, it's not like its channel list doesn't have some big names.

Top of the list alongside Paramount Network is probably AMC, home to "The Walking Dead" universe and "Monsieur Spade," my favorite new detective show of the year. You also get BBC America, Comedy Central, Food Network, MTV and more. For just $28 a month, that's genuinely impressive, even without live sports or local news.

New "Yellowstone" isn't even Philo's best perk

So by now, you're probably convinced to at least check out Philo for a week. After all, with a seven-day free trial, you've got nothing to lose.

But Philo has one hidden perk that might keep you around beyond that week, or even the end of "Yellowstone."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Philo key features • Price: $28 a month

• Cloud DVR: Unlimited (shows save for 1 year)

• Channels: 70+

• Availability: Android, Fire TV, iOS, Roku and more

• Simultaneous streams: Up to 3

• User profiles: Up to 10

• Premium add-ons: AMC Plus (ad-free), MGM Plus, Starz, Movies & More

That's because when you get Philo, you also get AMC Plus (with ads) and Shudder included in your subscription. Those streaming services typically cost $4.99 and $6.99 a month respectively. Horror fans in particular should find this appealing, as Shudder is by far the premier streaming service when it comes to horror movies.

If you do the math a certain way, that means you're really only paying around $16 a month for everything else Philo has to offer. That means just $16 a month for unlimited cloud DVR, tens of thousands of hours of on-demand content and — of course — new episodes of "Yellowstone."