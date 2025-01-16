‘Silo’ season 2 looks set for an electric season finale with shocking revelations

"Silo" season 2 is about to drop its season finale on Apple TV Plus tomorrow (Jan. 17). It's been a bit slow at times, though rarely lacking for drama or suspense.

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you haven't watched season 2 yet, here's where things stood after the end of season 1. Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) went from a member of the Silo's mechanical team to its sheriff, before uncovering a conspiracy about who really runs the Silo. The Silo's head of IT, Bernard (Tim Robbins) then gets her sent out to clean, aka exiling her from the silo, but things take a shocking turn once she doesn't die. Instead, she makes it over the hill and into ... a new Silo.

'Silo' has been building towards an explosive moment all season

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers for "Silo" season 2 follow

As I've mentioned already, this season of "Silo" has been noticeably slow. Arguably it suffers on this front compared to the electric first season, which was certainly filled with suspension but felt like a constant forward push rather than a holding pattern.

However, this season the show has developed three distinct plotlines and they're all pointing towards explosive moments that could happen as soon as the season 2 finale. First, there's Juliette, who made it from Silo 18 to Silo 17 and is trying to make it back now that she knows what's out there. Her story this season has largely resolved, with the only thing left to do is try and get back to her Silo and warn everyone that the world out there isn't the beautiful green world she thought she had uncovered towards the end of season 1.

She must get back too because aside from Bernard and Judge Sims (Common), almost nobody else knows that she survived and that the world is, in fact, a barren wasteland that will kill you without a properly sealed suit. The clock is ticking on this front too, because the second plotline this season has been Mechanical's rebellion against IT following Juliette's exile, and they're arguably winning. Winning has serious consequences too, as we saw that a rebellion in Silo 17 left all but a few of its members dead once they went outside expecting freedom and only found death.

If Juliette doesn't get back in time, then Silo 18's residents could suffer a similar fate, and that's not something we can say is definitively off the table going into the season finale (full disclosure: I have not read the books "Silo" is based on).

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

So there are two potential explosive moments, potentially on a collision course with each other. But the third and most interesting plotline is Lukas Kyle's (Avi Nash) investigation into the mysterious hard drive that Juliette helped unlock in season 1. As the new IT shadow, he's uncovered a 140-year-old message from the controversial Salvador Quinn, and it's led him to a tunnel underneath the Silo's last levels. Upon arriving, he's greeted by a computer program "the Algorithm" which informs Lukas that it may have no choice but to unleash "the safeguard," something that it has only discussed with two other people in the Silo's history. When the Algorithm asks Lukas if he knows what the safeguard is, he responds that he does, which is a big deal because ... well, we don't know what the safeguard is. At least, not yet.

This is the most intriguing potential explosive moment for the season 2 finale. We could learn what the safeguard is, or even see it unleashed upon Silo 18 whether or not Juliette arrives in time. That's a moment that could blow the show wide open, giving us unlimited possibilities for the show's final two seasons (again, I have not read the books). If that happens, then this slow, holding pattern of a season will have been totally worth the wait. All that's left to do is watch and find out.