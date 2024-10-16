Apple TV Plus just confirmed 'Slow Horses' season 6 is happening — here's what we know

"Slow Horses" season 4 might have just come to an end on October 9, but the Apple TV Plus spy thriller won't be reined in anytime soon.

While we already knew "Slow Horses" season 5 was on the way, Apple confirmed on Tuesday, October 15 that the acclaimed series would be returning for a sixth time. The news was marked on X, with a clip of River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) enjoying a quiet drink down the pub.

In a statement confirming the show's fate, Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, for Apple TV Plus had this to say: "Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I'm delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure".

Oh, and if you want a last bit of good news before we dive into what we know about the newly-announced season, it sounds like the future is bright for "Slow Horses" in general.

In an August interview with THR, showrunner Will Smith certainly made it sound like he wanted to bring the entire story to life. Asked if he wanted to continue through all nine books, Smith said: " Yeah. I think Mick is writing the ninth now, but we’ll have to see what happens.

"Depends on what Apple wants and what the appetite is, but I definitely have the kind of leave-them-wanting-more rather than the outstay-your-welcome instinct … But the world of the show is there to be mined", Smith added, noting that lead star Oldman "wants to keep going for as long as he's asked".

What do we know about 'Slow Horses' season 6 right now?

It's still early days right now, so we don't have too much info about "Slow Horses" season 6 to work with just yet. That said, we do know that the forthcoming installment will draw from "Joe Country" and "Slough House," the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's book series.

Apple has also treated us to a very brief season synopsis to work with, which gives the smallest hint at what's to come later down the line (and, surely, has implications for season 5). It reads: "Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge."

If you're yet to dive in, all four seasons of "Slow Horses" are now available to stream in full on Apple TV Plus, and I seriously recommend giving it a go. After constantly having it recommended to me, I binged the first three seasons of "Slow Horses" in a single week ahead of its return, and have since joined the chorus of people calling it both one of the best Apple TV Plus shows and, frankly, one of the best things on TV, period.

If you've already checked it out and need something to keep you entertained while you wait for "Slow Horses" season 5 to drop — it's expected to air at some point in 2025, FYI — we've pulled together a list of the best shows like "Slow Horses" to make the wait that little bit easier.