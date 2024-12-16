Apple TV Plus’ top 10 has 3 movies worth watching right now — and one of them is a thrilling war drama

Streaming services are brimming with options, but sorting through that volume to find something matching your mood can be overwhelming (and no one wants to scroll for hours). We've seen plenty of mediocre titles making their way into a service’s top 10 over the years, so you always want to know you're making the right choice.

Fortunately, Apple TV Plus’ current top 10 lineup includes a few standout movies that are well worth your time.

Among them is a gripping drama set in London during World War II, joined by a charming romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, as well as a Christmas musical to help get you in the festive mood. So, if you’re searching for your next great watch, here are the three movies you should be streaming on Apple TV Plus right now.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Monday, December 16.

Best movies in the Apple TV Plus top 10

‘Blitz’

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you're drawn to stories about World War II, “Blitz” is definitely worth watching on the streamer. It offers a unique view of the wartime experience, focusing on the impact on civilians rather than the battlefield. While the character development may not stand out as the movie’s central strength, the engaging pacing and emotional storytelling should keep you hooked throughout. It's a compelling watch for anyone wanting a deeper look at the challenges faced on the home front during the war​.

“Blitz” follows a 9-year-old boy named George (Elliott Heffernan) in London, who is sent to the countryside for safety by his mother, Rita (Saoirse Ronan), during the Blitz. George is determined to return to his mother and grandfather in East London, and so he embarks on a treacherous journey filled with danger. Meanwhile, Rita is desperately searching for her missing son.

Watch it on Apple TV Plus

‘Fly Me to the Moon’

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's romantic comedy “Fly Me to the Moon” may have struggled to gain attention during its theatrical release in July. However, since its arrival on Apple TV Plus, the movie has experienced a nice resurgence in popularity. It managed to hold the platform’s No. 1 spot for a significant stretch, before being overtaken by the seasonal favorite “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. My colleague Martin Shore recently wrote about it, saying: “Uneven though it may be in the plot department, Fly Me to the Moon is an endearing, old-fashioned romance with a playful spirit.”

“Fly Me to the Moon” follows Kelly Jones (Johansson), a marketing expert hired to revive public interest in the space race. The government, represented by the slick Moe Berkus (Woody Harrelson), tasks Kelly with working alongside NASA's launch director, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), to boost the Apollo 11 mission's popularity. With so much on the line, Kelly and Cole must put aside their differences and work together, resulting in both professional and personal tension​.

Watch it on Apple TV Plus

‘Spirited’

Spirited — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, all we need is a hilariously fun Christmas movie to get in the festive spirit, and “Spirited” might just do that for you. While it's not aiming to be a holiday masterpiece, this fun, adult-oriented movie is packed with laughs, thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, two of Hollywood's top comedy icons. It's a feel-good, entertaining movie perfect for those looking for some light holiday humor, with clever jokes and a playful twist on the classic “A Christmas Carol”.

In “Spirited”, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects a soul each year to reform by showing them the past, present, and future. However, this year, he chooses Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a cynical and self-serving businessman who turns the tables on the ghost, challenging Present to reconsider his own past and approach to the afterlife.

Watch it on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus top 10 movies right now

1. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965)

2. "Fly Me to the Moon" (2024)

3. "Spirited" (2022)

4. "Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne" (2021)

5. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" (1973)

6. "Wolfs" (2024)

7. "Blitz" (2024)

8. "It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown" (1992)

9. "The Instigators" (2024)

10. "The Family Plan" (2023)