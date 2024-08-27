'Slow Horses' season 4 already has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — here's what critics are saying

It looks like Apple TV Plus has another great show on its hands. Just days after "Pachinko" season 2 debuted with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes — it's since dropped down to 98%, just FYI — "Slow Horses" season 4 has landed rave reviews from early critics.

Admittedly, that's hardly a big shock, as the British spy thriller already comes highly recommended, both from us at Tom's Guide and elsewhere. We happily include it on our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows, and all three of the show's previous seasons hold at least a 95% (or higher) score on RT, including another perfect 100% for Season 2.

After constantly being asked why I hadn't watched it, and seeing all the praise it has earned so far, I decided to binge all 18 episodes of "Slow Horses" so far ahead of the show's return just last week... and I'd also call it one of the best things streaming right now, too.

And seeing as one of the early reactions claims this is 'the best of the show yet', it looks like we're in for another killer season of TV when "Slow Horses" premieres on Wednesday, September 4. Here's what the first reviews say about "Slow Horses" season 4.

So, what are the critics saying about 'Slow Horses' season 4?

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, nine "Slow Horses" season 4 episodes have been aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes. Admittedly, that's not a huge sample size, but all nine critics have great things to say about the show's new chapter; here's just a small sample of what's been said so far.

Writing for FandomWire, Sean Boelman rated the series 9/10 and labeled it 'firmly the best of the show yet, boasting the most exciting and complex story we've seen so far.' He also says that the series finale is 'still as epic as one could hope, perhaps even more so than those of the past seasons".

Empire's James Dyer gave "Slow Horses" season 4 a four-star rating and praised it as 'darkly funny and tighter than the buttons on [Jackson] Lamb's sauce-stained shirt', adding: "this is yet another outstanding season for Apple's brilliantly unconventional spy series".

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In her four-star review for Total Film, Emily Murray called it 'another charming and compelling season', and packed in praise for bringing us a more personal storyline involving River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his grandfather, David (Jonathan Pryce)... even if that meant she was a little disappointed the rest of the Slough House got a little lost in the background.

Similarly, Paste writer Kaitlin Thomas highlighted the addition of several new characters and the decision to spin a more personal story, writing: "Slow Horses" has not only turned in another thrilling season full of excitement and intrigue but an emotionally affecting one, too".

Finally, CBR's Howard Waldstein labeled the series 'utterly delicious', offering more praise to the finale, for Gary Oldman's 'consistently fantastic performance' as Slough House head, Jackson Lamb, Jonathan Pryce, and to Hugo Weaving, for his turn as the mysterious newcomer, Frank Harkness: 'At once off-puttingly casual and deeply methodical, Weaving is reason alone to watch the latest season', Waldstein writes.

"Slow Horses" season 4 gets a two-episode premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, September 4, with new episodes streaming weekly thereafter.