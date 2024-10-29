New on Apple TV Plus in November 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Spooky season may be over, but Apple TV Plus is still serving up some fresh original shows to tide us over during these colder months.

New seasons of some of the best Apple TV Plus shows are rolling out this month, including the highly anticipated second seasons for both Apple's award-winning dark comedy series "Bad Sisters" and its dystopian sci-fi drama "Silo." There's also a new war drama set during World War II's bombing of London from "12 Years a Slave" director Steve McQueen. Or if you're more in the mood for a documentary, "Bread & Roses" is a Cannes Film Festival darling about the plight of Afghani women as they fight back against their repressive new norm.

Looking for more streaming recommendations? Check out our roundup of the best new shows that just landed on streaming. While you're at it, take a look at what's new on Netflix this week. So without further ado, lets dive into everything new to Apple TV Plus this month.

'Bad Sisters' season 2

Everyone's favorite messy family is back with season two of the BAFTA-award-winning dark comedy "Bad Sisters." Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the tight-knight Garvey sisters may have moved on but trouble has a way of finding them. When old secrets resurface, the ladies fall under scrutiny once more. With suspicions at an all-time high, the sisters are forced to band together once more to suss out who they can really trust. The first season earned a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes for its stellar cast, relatable characters, and memorable gallows humor. Season two is all but guaranteed to be a hit as fans have eagerly awaited what ill-advised schemes the Garvey clan will get up to this time around.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from November 13

'Silo' season 2

"Silo" ranks among "Severance" and "For All Mankind" as one of the best Apple TV Plus shows to watch, and now at long last, we'll finally learn more about its dystopian sci-fi world. For the uninitiated, the show follows the plight of the last remaining 10,000 people on Earth who have holed up in a mysterious labyrinthine underground complex from which the series gets its name. Nobody knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who dares to ask questions risks exile, a veritable death sentence in the toxic and uninhabitable outside world. While the Silo's newest sheriff, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), unraveled some of its mysteries in season one, the next outing promises to shine some light on the mysteries of the outside world and how the hellscape of humanity's last bastion came to be in the first place.

Watch season 2 on Apple TV Plus from November 15

'Blitz'

If you're in the mood for a war drama, Steve McQueen’s "Blitz" paints a heart-wrenching picture of the perils Londoners survived amid Germany's Blitz bombing during World War II. Saoirse Ronan stars as Rita Hanway, a London factory worker who, like many parents at the time, is torn by the decision to send her 9-year-old son George (Elliott Heffernan) to the safety of the English countryside. Bitter at the upheaval and determined to return to his mom and grandfather (Paul Weller), he hightails it back to East London at the first opportunity. Along the way, he stumbles from one nightmare into the next as his distraught mother searches for him and finds a new sense of community back home.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from November 22

'Bread & Roses'

After stunning at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, this documentary from Sahri Mani, director of "A Thousand Girls Like Me," arrives on Apple TV Plus this month. Produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Malala Yousafzai, "Bread & Roses" shines a light on the plight of women in Afghanistan in the wake of America's withdrawal from the region in 2021 and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. It follows three courageous Afghani women in real-time as they fight to recover the autonomy they gained in recent decades. Mani's raw depiction of their harrowing plight and struggles to escape their stifling new norm captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from November 22