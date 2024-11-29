New on Apple TV Plus in December 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

'Tis the season for great new movies and shows on the best streaming services. And Apple TV Plus is bringing us some fresh originals to keep us entertained.

It's an unusually light schedule this month, but there are a few premieres are worth nothing. The Scarlett Johansson- and Channing Tatum-led rom-com "Fly Me to the Moon" has a compelling, if slightly far-fetched, central story anchored by two charming leads. Then there's a new globetrotting nature documentary from the award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit called "The Secret Life of Animals." And if you've got kids coming over this holiday, Apple TV Plus has a new animated adventure, "Wonder Pets in the City," that's filled with plenty of earworms.

Want even more streaming recommendations? Check out our roundup of the best new shows that just landed on streaming. Now let's dive into everything new to Apple TV Plus this month.

'Fly Me to the Moon'

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD)

Director Greg Berlanti's rom-com comedy caper follows marketing expert Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) and NASA launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) in the 1960s as they reluctantly team up to save NASA's image. As hopes that the upcoming Apollo mission will be a success begin to dwindle, the two band together to create fake footage of the moon landing as a back-up plan to reassure the public (and save face with Russia amid Cold War tensions). Y'know, in case the real mission goes up in flames.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from December 6

'Wonder Pets in the City"

WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY Trailer (2024)

"Wonder Pets" were a bit after my time, but my little sister was obsessed with the show, and I've got to admit the songs were surprisingly catchy (though not so much on the thousandth replay). Now a new generation will be introduced to the adventures of these animated classroom pets thanks to a revival premiering this month on Apple TV Plus. This time around, a trio of new heroes, Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny must work together to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures around the world.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from December 13

'The Secret Life of Animals'

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A new 10-part docuseries from the acclaimed BBC Studios Natural History Unit debuts on Apple TV Plus this month. Filmed over three years and spanning 77 species and 24 countries, "The Secret Life of Animals" reveals some of the ingenious and creative strategies animals use to tackle life's extraordinary challenges. With narration from "Paddington" and 'Downton Abbey's" Hugh Bonneville, each episode dives into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals, from birth and leaving home to securing food and finding a partner.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from December 18