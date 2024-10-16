Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

Apple TV Plus has no shortage of movies in its top 10 list, but as with any streaming service, not every title is worth your time. Some movies may dominate the rankings due to curiosity or a big-name cast (looking at you “Argylle”), but only a few truly stand out as must-watch experiences.

If you're looking to cut through the noise and skip the boring options, you're in the right place. We've sifted through the current top 10 and selected the three best movies on Apple TV Plus that are definitely worth adding to your watchlist right now.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Wednesday, October 16.

BEST MOVIES IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

‘The Last of the Sea Women’

The Last of the Sea Women â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“The Last of the Sea Women” is one of the newest documentaries to land on the streamer. It has an impressive score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes , with critics calling it a “crowd-pleasing charm” that has an “incredible story.”

This documentary tells the story of the Haenyeo, a group of female divers on Jeju Island, South Korea, who have been practicing their unique form of free diving for centuries. These women, some of whom are elderly, dive without oxygen tanks to harvest seafood, a tradition that has been passed down through generations. However, the documentary highlights how their way of life is under threat due to environmental challenges, aging members and fewer younger women joining their ranks.

Directed by Sue Kim, the movie explores the deep connection these women have with the sea, while also touching on broader concerns such as pollution and the geopolitical issue of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima disaster into the ocean. These environmental threats have heightened the urgency to protect both the Haenyeo’s culture and the sea they rely on.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Wolfs’

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have always been a dynamic duo, as seen in their collaborations like “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Burn After Reading”. Their latest two-hander is “Wolfs”, and although this movie didn’t receive the best ratings, it’s still worth watching if you love a good bit of action (with a few laughs). Just don’t expect a masterpiece — “Wolfs” is perfect for a quick evening watch.

This action-comedy follows two rival fixers (Clooney and Pitt) who are hired to clean up the same high-profile mess. As they both attempt to tackle the job, their night spins out of control, forcing the two to work together. Despite its canceled theatrical release and low critics' ratings, it has plenty of action and enough witty banter to keep you entertained.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘The Instigators’

The Instigators â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I’ll be honest — when “The Instigators” first hit streaming, I was quick to write it off, especially after seeing the low score it had on Rotten Tomatoes. With so many heist movies out there, it seemed like just another forgettable addition to an already oversaturated genre. But after deciding to give it another chance, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it.

“The Instigators” is an action-packed heist that stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as Rory and Cobby, an unlikely duo — one a desperate father and the other an ex-con — who find themselves forced to team up for a high-stakes robbery. When the heist goes wrong, they enlist the help of an unexpected accomplice, Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau), to evade law enforcement, corrupt officials and a vengeful crime boss.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Wolfs" (2024)

2. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966)

3. "The Last of the Sea Women" (2024)

4. "The Instigators" (2024)

5. "The Family Plan" (2023)

6. "Greyhound" (2020)

7. "Luck" (2022)

8. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" (1973)

9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

10. "Argylle" (2024)