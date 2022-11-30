WTF?! TCL's 50-inch QLED is over 40% off after Cyber Monday

There are still a lot of epic TV deals happening this week. For instance, if you're shopping on a tight budget, our favorite QLED value TV just got cheaper.

Currently, Amazon has the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $399 (opens in new tab). That's $300 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Editor's Choice TV. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

The TCL 5-Series is one of the best QLED values you'll find. This 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and it uses the Roku platform as its operating system. In our TCL 5-Series Roku TV review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers a solid quantum-dot 4K picture at an affordable price, which makes it a great choice for anyone on a budget.

It also earned a spot in our list of the best TCL TVs on the market. We said you get a great mix of features and performance at a surprisingly affordable price. Bonus points for using Roku's user-friendly smart TV interface, which puts thousands of apps right at your fingertips.

