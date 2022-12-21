Wow! The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is $480 off right now — keyboard included

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop, and it just got a huge $480 price cut.

Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus for $749 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This deal comes with the type cover included, making it one of the best laptop deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $1,229 now $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 2-in-1 laptop offers good overall performance, with sharp webcams, a bright display, and brilliant speakers. Performance is great for browsing and other everyday tasks, and can even run some simple gaming titles. This deal comes with the type cover included.

While the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus doesn't make our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it's still a very capable device. If you want a portable, versatile laptop and tablet for work and entertainment, this device delivers.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus review, our favorite aspects of this 2-in-1 were its screen, webcam and speakers. It offers excellent picture quality with vibrant quality. Pair this with a pair of awesome speakers, and you've got a great device for watching movies on the go. Plus, with a 5MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, this slate can take some pretty decent shots. It's also perfect for video calls.

This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. These specs are decent for everyday tasks like browsing the web and word processing. However, don't rely on it for tough tasks like working with 4K video. It'll work in a pinch if you have no alternative, but it'll take a while.

Battery life is okay with this device, but not the best. Our unit lasted 8 hours and 49 in the Tom's Guide web surfing test, putting it behind other devices like the iPad Pro. Under 9 hours is just enough to get you through a work day, but you might want to carry a charger with you if you use it a lot.

All in all, this is a solid 2-in-1 that offers decent performance for the price. It's great to get a keyboard included, too. If you're still looking for your perfect device, stay tuned to our laptop deals coverage.