We're loving Bear's new Black Friday cooling mattress sale with up to $1,300 off

Bear Mattress has launched a new Black Friday offer, increasing its usual 30% discount so that you can save 35% off Bear mattresses and get a free bedding bundle worth up to $500. That's brilliant value for money and one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far on hybrid beds. Out of the entire range we're particularly keen on the Bear Elite Mattress, which we recommend as the perfect choice for fitness fans looking for a bed to help them recover faster after a workout.

With this enhanced discount, a queen size Bear Elite Hybrid is reduced to $1,499 (was $2,305), plus you'll get $400 of free bedding – two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review scores show that this is the best mattress for people seeking deep pressure relief, particularly when side sleeping. It also scored highly for motion isolation, making it an excellent choice for couples who normally wake each other up when changing sleep positions.

Our testers also highly rate the cooling performance courtesy of copper-infused foam and Phase Change cover that absorbs then dissipates heat, and how customizable it is; the Bear Elite Hybrid comes in three firmness levels (soft, medium, and firm). You'll also get a 120-night trial, plus free shipping and returns.

The Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress by Bear Mattress

Was: from $1,893

Now: from $1,231 at Bear Mattress

Saving: Up to $1,372 Summary: The Bear Elite Hybrid sits at the top of Bear’s fiberglass-free range of mattresses. This breathable hybrid mattress is suitable for all sleeping positions, but it's especially well-suited to side and combination sleepers due to its unique zoned coil system that relieves pressure and pain on the shoulders, back and hips. The cooling, soft cushion cover gives the mattress its name, as it's designed to help people recover faster after exercise promises to accelerate physical recovery. When reviewing the Bear Elite, we felt the edge support was on the weak side, but the pressure relief and motion isolation are excellent; the latter makes this a great mattress for couples who love to work out. The Bear Elite Hybrid comes in seven different sizes and three levels of firmness (soft, medium and firm), so you can tailor it to suit your body type. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: At its full retail price, the Bear Elite Hybrid sits in the premium price range. However, regular 30% discounts mean you can get your hands on this luxe hybrid for an upper mid-range price.The current 35% off discount in addition to a free bedding bundle worth up to $400 is an excellent Black Friday deal, so now is the best time to buy a Bear mattress.

Other top Black Friday mattress deals to consider